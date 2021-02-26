Sugar Ray, Sister Hazel, and More Are Coming to Busch Gardens Tampa Bay for Their Food & Wine Festival Concert Series

Live music is returning to Busch Gardens Tampa Bay during their Food and Wine Festival on select dates in March and April.
What’s Happening:
- Busch Gardens Tampa Bay has announced the lineup of artists coming to their Food and Wine Festival this spring.
- The outdoor concert series will take place at the Festival Field Stage.
- Each act will get two limited-capacity shows at 5:00 pm and 7:00 pm.
- There are VIP seating packages available now that include concert seating and a 5-item sampler lanyard for $39.99.
- Busch Gardens’ Food and Wine Festival runs Friday through Sunday now through April 25.
What They’re Saying:
- Neal Thurman, Park President for Busch Gardens Tampa Bay and Adventure Island: “Since our reopening in June, our park teams have safely and successfully hosted multiple productions at our spacious outdoor venues. Through creativity, adaptability, and dedication to guest safety, our staff made it possible for park-goers to once again enjoy live music from some of their favorite artists.”
Music for All Tastes – Full Concert Line Up
- Saturday, March 6: Phillip Phillips
- Saturday, March 13: Parmalee
- Saturday, March 20: Dylan Scott
- Saturday, March 27: 38 Special
- Friday, April 2: Sugar Ray
- Saturday, April 3: Sister Hazel
- Saturday, April 10: LOCASH
- Saturday, April 17: Tito Nieves
- Saturday, April 24: Starship Feat. Mickey Thomas