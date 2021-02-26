Disney has announced the season three premiere date for the popular Disney Channel show Sydney to the Max.
What’s Happening:
- Disney Channel’s Sydney to the Max will have its season three premiere on Friday, March 19 at 8:25 pm ET/PT.
- The season will have Sydney and her friends embark on eighth grade and take on issues like cultural identity, trying to fit in, social media, and coping with divorce. We’ll also continue to get flashbacks to the ‘90s with a young Max and Leo.
- The series stars actress and musician Ruth Righi as the title character Sydney, Ian Reed Kesler as Max, Caroline Rhea as Judy Reynolds (in both decades), Ava Kolker as Sydney’s best friend Olive, Jackson Dollinger as young Max and Christian J. Simon as young Max’s best friend, Leo.
- The show is created by writer, showrunner and executive producer Mark Reisman (Frasier, Wings).
- Sydney to the Max is a production of It’s A Laugh Productions, Inc.
About Season Three:
- “Set in present day with flashbacks to the ’90s, the series continues to follow outgoing middle schooler Sydney Reynolds who lives with her single dad Max in the house he grew up in, along with her free-spirited grandmother Judy. As Sydney navigates becoming a teenager alongside her bestie Olive, Max’s flashbacks of his childhood with his best friend Leo parallel her adventures, illustrating how life’s “growing pains” evolve but don’t really change.”