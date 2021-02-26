ESPN Events Announces Inaugural College Football Red Tails Classic in Honor of Tuskegee Airmen

ESPN Events has announced the launch of a new sporting event—the Red Tails Classic—that honors the Tuskegee Airmen who fought in World War II. The inaugural game will be held in September with Tuskegee University facing off against Fort Valley State.

What’s Happening:

ESPN Events has launched a new event featuring Tuskegee University with the creation of the Red Tails Classic.

This new college football event will showcase Historically Black Colleges and Universities in honor of the Tuskegee Airmen who fought in World War II.

Tuskegee University and Fort Valley State University will play in the inaugural game at the Cramton Bowl in Montgomery, AL on Sunday, September 5th, at 7 pm ET. Audiences can catch all of the excitement on ESPNU.

The game will be one of two games played at the historic Cramton Bowl to open the college football season.

The inaugural Montgomery Classic will be played Wednesday, September 1st, featuring Jacksonville State and UAB.

Fort Valley State and Tuskegee are both members of the NCAA Division II Southern Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (SIAC).

What They’re Saying: