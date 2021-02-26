ESPN Events Announces Inaugural College Football Red Tails Classic in Honor of Tuskegee Airmen

by | Feb 26, 2021 1:22 PM Pacific Time

Tags: , ,

ESPN Events has announced the launch of a new sporting event—the Red Tails Classic—that honors the Tuskegee Airmen who fought in World War II. The inaugural game will be held in September with Tuskegee University facing off against Fort Valley State.

What’s Happening:

  • ESPN Events has launched a new event featuring Tuskegee University with the creation of the Red Tails Classic.
  • This new college football event will showcase Historically Black Colleges and Universities in honor of the Tuskegee Airmen who fought in World War II.
  • Tuskegee University and Fort Valley State University will play in the inaugural game at the Cramton Bowl in Montgomery, AL on Sunday, September 5th, at 7 pm ET. Audiences can catch all of the excitement on ESPNU.
  • The game will be one of two games played at the historic Cramton Bowl to open the college football season.
  • The inaugural Montgomery Classic will be played Wednesday, September 1st, featuring Jacksonville State and UAB.
  • Fort Valley State and Tuskegee are both members of the NCAA Division II Southern Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (SIAC).

What They’re Saying:

  • Pete Derzis, ESPN senior vice president, college sports programming and ESPN Events: “We are extremely pleased to highlight Tuskegee University in an annual kickoff event in Montgomery for the next three years. The history of this outstanding HBCU institution is accented with the important role the Tuskegee Airmen played in World War II, and serves as a great source of pride that we hope to highlight within this nationally televised event.”
  • Tuskegee interim President Charlotte P. Morris: “Tuskegee’s Labor Day football game will certainly be different this year. We are excited about taking on conference rival Fort Valley State University in this year’s Inaugural Red Tails Classic. The Tuskegee Airmen are our American Heroes, and we are elated to honor them in this newly branded classic.”
  • Montgomery Mayor Steven Reed: “Montgomery is proud to bring these unique sports experiences to Cramton Bowl. The Red Tails Classic and Montgomery Kickoff will be enjoyed by fans, families and local businesses alike, and these events will diversify our growing tourism sector.”
  • Montgomery County Commission chairman Elton Dean: “It is no surprise that once again Montgomery County has been chosen to host not one but two nationally televised college football games this fall. We are pleased and honored to welcome the inaugural Red Tails Classic and the Montgomery Kickoff. 2021 continues to bring blessings as these two games will provide both national exposure and a positive economic impact. I am grateful ESPN Events continues to see how special Montgomery is in its selection of this great county and thankful for all the dedication by our residents to bring these games here.”
  • Willie Slater, Tuskegee athletic director and head football coach: “I am excited about it, I think it’s a great opportunity for our players and our school. When the opportunity presented itself for us to play in the Red Tails Classic, I was all for it. I think it’s a real good opportunity to play on ESPN.”
 
 
