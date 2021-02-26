Stars of “Secrets of Sulphur Springs” Visit Walt Disney World to Play “Secrets & Screams”

Secrets of Sulphur Springs stars Kyliegh Curran and Preston Oliver went to Walt Disney World to play a game of “Secrets & Screams.” Check out the new video from Disney Channel’s YouTube channel below and read on to learn about how you can visit these same places.

What’s Happening:

MouseFanTravel.com Laughing Place recommendsfor all your Walt Disney World travel planning

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)