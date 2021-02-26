Stars of “Secrets of Sulphur Springs” Visit Walt Disney World to Play “Secrets & Screams”

Secrets of Sulphur Springs stars Kyliegh Curran and Preston Oliver went to Walt Disney World to play a game of “Secrets & Screams.” Check out the new video from Disney Channel’s YouTube channel below and read on to learn about how you can visit these same places.
What’s Happening:
- Kyliegh Curran and Preston Oliver, who play Harper and Griffin on the Disney Channel paranormal mystery series Secrets of Sulphur Springs, took a trip to Walt Disney World to play a game of “Secrets & Screams.”
- The game works like this: Kyliegh and Preston take turns asking each other questions and they can either answer them or take a “Scream” by riding a thrilling attraction at Disney’s vacation kingdom in Orlando, FL.
- The video starts with the two stars staying at Disney’s newest on-property hotel, Disney’s Riviera Resort.
- They then head over to Magic Kingdom Park and into the foyer of The Haunted Mansion to play “Secrets & Screams.”
- Fans of Secrets of Sulphur Springs get to learn more about both stars and also delight in watching them scream their way through two attractions: The Twilight Zone – Tower of Terror at Disney’s Hollywood Studios and Test Track at EPCOT.
- The first 5 episodes of Secrets of Sulphur Springs were added to Disney+ today and the 9th episode debuted today on DisneyNow and Disney Channel (click here to read our recap of the latest episode).
- Throughout the video, Kyliegh and Preston wear Disney cloth face masks, many of which are available at Disney Parks and on shopDisney.
