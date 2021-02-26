Seven Seas Food Festival Returns to SeaWorld San Diego March 5

SeaWorld is bringing back international flavors, amazing beverage tastings and live music performances with the return of Southern California’s fan favorite Seven Seas Food Festival. The event will run every Friday, Saturday, and Sunday from March 5 through May 2, with the park’s enhanced health and safety measures, including limited capacity, reservations, increased cleaning and sanitation, temperature checks, and face covering requirements.

In addition to the tasty bites and delicious drinks, guests can safely enjoy three live music stages and all of their favorite outdoor animal exhibits, including dolphins, sea lions, bat rays, bamboo sharks, flamingos, sea otters, turtles, and more.

SeaWorld San Diego reopened as a zoo earlier this month with 100 acres of expansive open-air grounds.

After a year of limits on international travel, San Diego’s popular culinary event will offer foodies and families the widest variety of chef- and mixologist-curated tastes inspired by cultures from across the Seven Seas.

Guests can plan a safe, limited-capacity visit to the park, where they can embark on an international flavor journey inspired by the tastes and smells of the Mediterranean, Polynesia, Mexico, the Caribbean, France, Italy and beyond.

With more than 125 fresh flavors from around the world, guests can taste everything from the most indulgent desserts to the park’s all-new savory Vegan bites.

In addition to the amazing food, this year’s festival includes SeaWorld’s most expansive beverage menu ever with more than 25 specially curated cocktails, zero proof cocktails and wines, and a selection of more than 75 craft beers from California and beyond.

Guests can sip and sample “around the world” with international dishes, craft beers, wines, and specialty alcoholic and zero proof cocktails at unique festival marketplaces: All-New Vegan Market with fresh and sustainable bites: New Jackfruit Sloppy Joes and Tempura Mushrooms & Green Beans with a Miso Glaze & Furikake and IMPOSSIBLE Meat Sliders. Tastes of Polynesia: Take a trip through the islands with favorite flavors, including the Spicy Tuna Poke Bowl with Chili Dressing, the hearty Kahlua Pork Sandwich with Pineapple Slaw, served up with new Hawaiian Pineapple Express and tropical cocktail pairing like the Blue Hawaiian. Culinary trip through Mexico: Explore regional favorites with a fun twist, including Beef Barbacoa Taco, Brisket Nachos, Mexican Roasted Corn, and Mango Margarita with Milagro Tequila, Chamoy, and Tajín Rim. Spice it up with some Caribbean heat: Take your taste buds on an exploration with Smoked Jamaican St. Louis Ribs, Jerk Chicken Sliders, Key Lime Pie and the Caribbean Sunrise tropical drink. Hearty Italian fan-favorites: Savory Fontina Cheese Meatballs with Pomodoro Sauce, comforting Mama’s Rigatoni with Braised Mushrooms, plus Caprese Salad for a lighter option and Tiramisu for a sweet finale. Tasty French flavors and sparkling cocktails: Goat Cheese Croquettes, Grilled Lamb Chop, Golden Dusted Chocolate Mousse and Macaroon, complete with a French Kiss Cocktail or Sparkling St Tropez. Magnificent Mediterranean bites: Lamb Slider, Hummus & Parmesan Garlic Fries, and Greek Yogurt & Honey with Poached Berries Delectable treats and sweets: Experience the ultimate in adult popsicles with Cutwater Frozen Margarita Popsicles, and sweet spins on delectable desserts such as Sweet Beignets with Bourbon Caramel, and Duo of Tropical Cheesecakes Explore a wide array of globally inspired and mixologist-curated cocktails: Taste around with the globe with the Santorini POM Cocktail, Bay Magic Cocktail, Tropical Hurricane, Hawaiian Pineapple Express, Mango or Original Micheladas and Frozen Margaritas Signature brews, seltzers and wine: Craft beer from word-renowned San Diego-born breweries such as Hess, Pizza Port, Stone, Ballast Point, Green Flash, and many others, as well as Domestic & International beer favorites, plus Main & Vine Wine Spritzers, Hawaiian Hard Seltzers, and Benziger wines Sip with a purpose: This year, SeaWorld has proudly partnered with even more companies that give back to local communities and animal conservation efforts: Braveheart Brewery, Beso Del Sol, and more.

A complete menu of the Seven Seas Food Festival dishes and drinks can be found here

What they’re saying: