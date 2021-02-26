Shanghai Disney Resort Will Be Celebrating Spring With New Offerings, Food, and Merchandise

Shanghai Disney Resort is ready for Spring with tons of offerings going on from March 1 through April 5 around the resort this year while they celebrate their 5th anniversary. Check out a list of everything coming, including Kevin, below.

What’s Happening:

Shanghai Disney Resort has announced offerings during the Spring season at the resort from March 1 through April 5.

From February 27 through March 26, Guests can purchase an Early Bird ticket to get a discount of up to 15% for visits from March 6 through April 2. Tickets are available for purchase on the Shanghai Disney Resort Official Website and App, the Shanghai Disney Resort Official WeChat account, and the Disney Reservation Center.

New Offerings Around the Resort

Starting March 1 , Kevin from the Disney and Pixar movie Up will make her debut walking around Adventure Isle.

A new social wall will also appear near Il Paperino for Guests to take pictures by inspired by Spring.

From March 9 through April 5 , Guests can join StellaLou and her friends for a show in Celebration Square.

New Merchandise

There will be a new Spring Mickey and Friends collection with new plush in royal European-style costumes, apparel, stationery, home décor, and more.

A new Spring Duffy and Friends collection features fluffy bunny ears and other seasonal elements, ShellieMay bunny ear headbands, a StellaLou egg-shaped cross-body bag, and new plush.

New Food Offerings

Il Paperino will have Minnie Mouse-inspired treats like Minnie strawberry and vanilla ice cream and a Minnie waffle.

Remy's Patisserie will have chocolate Mickey, Minnie, and Donald Duck toppers for desserts.

Mickey & Pals Market Café will be hosting a limited-edition Duffy and Friends Spring Afternoon Tea.

Wandering Moon Restaurant will have a new seasonal menu.

Chip ‘n’ Dale treats will also be found throughout the park, including a new commemorative Chip ‘n’ Dale birthday bucket.

Shanghai Disneyland Hotel’s Aurora will have a Sleeping Beauty Dinner for Two every Friday and Saturday from March 5 through April 24, where Guests can see Disney characters before looking out at Shanghai Disneyland’s Nighttime Spectacular.