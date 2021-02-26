Shanghai Disney Resort Will Be Celebrating Spring With New Offerings, Food, and Merchandise

by | Feb 26, 2021 6:56 AM Pacific Time

Tags: , , , , , , ,

Shanghai Disney Resort is ready for Spring with tons of offerings going on from March 1 through April 5 around the resort this year while they celebrate their 5th anniversary. Check out a list of everything coming, including Kevin, below.

What’s Happening:

  • Shanghai Disney Resort has announced offerings during the Spring season at the resort from March 1 through April 5.
  • From February 27 through March 26, Guests can purchase an Early Bird ticket to get a discount of up to 15% for visits from March 6 through April 2. Tickets are available for purchase on the Shanghai Disney Resort Official Website and App, the Shanghai Disney Resort Official WeChat account, and the Disney Reservation Center.

New Offerings Around the Resort

  • Starting March 1, Kevin from the Disney and Pixar movie Up will make her debut walking around Adventure Isle.
  • In celebration of International Women’s Day (March 8), the resort will have a custom-made Minnie Mouse sign at the Entry Portal, along with Disney Princesses appearing on the Enchanted Storybook Castle balcony and as part of Mickey’s Storybook Express. Shanghai Disney Resort will also have half-day tickets for Guests visiting on March 5 and March 8 after 2:00 pm.
  • For Spring, Shanghai Disneyland is bringing “Color Your Dreams,” a castle projection pre-show before “Ignite the Dream – A Nighttime Spectacular of Magic and Light.”
  • A new social wall will also appear near Il Paperino for Guests to take pictures by inspired by Spring.
  • From March 9 through April 5, Guests can join StellaLou and her friends for a show in Celebration Square.
  • On April 2, Guests can celebrate Chip ‘n’ Dale’s birthday with a special ceremony in front of Storytellers Statue with a group sing-along of “Happy Birthday.”
  • At Disneytown, an updated Wishing Star Park Adventure will premiere in March, with three separate explorations taking place over three months to educate children on the importance of biodiversity and other surprising spring secrets in advance of the resort’s Earth Month celebrations in April.

New Merchandise

  • There will be a new Spring Mickey and Friends collection with new plush in royal European-style costumes, apparel, stationery, home décor, and more.
  • A new Spring Duffy and Friends collection features fluffy bunny ears and other seasonal elements, ShellieMay bunny ear headbands, a StellaLou egg-shaped cross-body bag, and new plush.

New Food Offerings

  • Il Paperino will have Minnie Mouse-inspired treats like Minnie strawberry and vanilla ice cream and a Minnie waffle.
  • Remy's Patisserie will have chocolate Mickey, Minnie, and Donald Duck toppers for desserts.
  • Mickey & Pals Market Café will be hosting a limited-edition Duffy and Friends Spring Afternoon Tea.
  • Wandering Moon Restaurant will have a new seasonal menu.
  • Chip ‘n’ Dale treats will also be found throughout the park, including a new commemorative Chip ‘n’ Dale birthday bucket.
  • Shanghai Disneyland Hotel’s Aurora will have a Sleeping Beauty Dinner for Two every Friday and Saturday from March 5 through April 24, where Guests can see Disney characters before looking out at Shanghai Disneyland’s Nighttime Spectacular.
Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Disney travel planning
 
 
Read Related Articles

Disneyland Resort
Home
Plan Your Trip
DL Resort News
Restaurants and Dining
Today at the Resort
Tickets & Annual Passes
Park Hours
Parking / Transportation
Refurb Schedule
Live Wait Times
Live Character Meet & Greet Times
Monthly Wait Time Averages
Disneyland Resort Project Tracker

Parks and More
Disneyland Park
Disney California Adventure
Downtown Disney

Places to Stay
Grand Californian Hotel
Disneyland Hotel
Paradise Pier Hotel

Special Events
Disneyland After Dark 
Food & Wine Festival
All Special Events

Explore Disneyland Resort Park Maps and Attractions Throughout the Years
Interactive Map of Disneyland Throughout History
Interactive Map of Disney California Adventure Throughout History

Walt Disney World
Home
Plan Your Trip
WDW News
Restaurants and Dining
Today at WDW
Tickets & Passes
Park Hours
Parking / Transportation
Refurb Schedule
Live Wait Times
Live Character Meet & Greet Times
Monthly Wait Time Averages
Walt Disney World Project Tracker

Theme Parks
Magic Kingdom
EPCOT
Disney's Hollywood Studios
Animal Kingdom

Water Parks
Blizzard Beach
Typhoon Lagoon

Outside the Parks
Disney Springs
BoardWalk
Mini Golf
Recreation

Places to Stay
Disney Resorts & Campground
Swan Hotel by Starwood
Dolphin Hotel by Starwood
Disney Springs Resorts

Special Events
Taste of EPCOT Festival of the Arts
runDisney 
All Special Events

Explore Walt Disney World Park Maps and Attractions Throughout the Years
Interactive Map of Magic Kingdom Throughout History
Interactive Map of EPCOT Throughout History
Interactive Map of Disney's Hollywood Studios Throughout History
Interactive Map of Disney's Animal Kingdom Throughout History

All Disney Parks
All Disney Park News
All Disney Park Project Tracker

Disneyland Paris Resort
All Disneyland Paris News
Disneyland Paris Live Wait Times
Disneyland Paris Project Tracker

Tokyo Disney Resort
All Tokyo Disney Resort News
Tokyo Disney Resort Live Wait Times
Tokyo Disney Resort Project Tracker

Disney Cruise Line
Disney Cruise Line News
Disney Cruise Line Project Tracker

Hong Kong Disneyland Resort
Hong Kong Disneyland Resort News
Hong Kong Disneyland Live Wait Times
Hong Kong Disneyland Resort Project Tracker

Shanghai Disney Resort
Shanghai Disney Resort News
Shanghai Disney Resort Live Wait Times
Shanghai Disney Resort Project Tracker

Other Disney Resort News
Disney's Aulani Resort
Disney Vacation Club

Universal Studios
Universal Studios Florida Live Wait Times
Islands of Adventure Live Wait Times
Universal Studios Hollywood Live Wait Times
Universal Studios Florida Resort News
Universal Studios Hollywood Resort News

SeaWorld
SeaWorld Orlando Live Wait Times
SeaWorld News

Other Theme Park News
Legoland Florida Resort
Knott's Berry Farm
Evermore Park

Movies
Movies Home
Movie News

On the Small Screen
Disney+
ABC TV 
Freeform
FX
Hulu
Disney Channel

Upcoming Movies
Nomadland
Everybody's Talking About Jamie
Raya and the Last Dragon
Black Widow

More Upcoming Movies

Recent Movies
Soul
Mulan

Disney News
All Disney News
Disney Corporate News

More Stuff
Disney Games Played Online
Disney Quizzes
Disney Parks Maps Throughout the Years
Reviews
Laughing Place Podcast
Who's The Bossk? Podcast
Zzzax of Life Podcast
Laughing Place Press
Discussion Boards

More Disney
Star Wars
Marvel
Disney Theatrical
Disney Consumer Products
Disney Interactive
Disney Books
D23
ESPN

Subscribe
Join Our Email List

Follow
Facebook
YouTube
Twitter
Instagram
RSS Feed