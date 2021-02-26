shopDisney Launching New The Child Plush & Pin Collection on March 6th with Meditating Baby Yoda

shopDisney has announced a new collectable series featuring plush and pins themed to The Child, better known as Baby Yoda and Grogu, premiering Saturday, March 6th.

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

What’s Happening: