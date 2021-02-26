shopDisney Launching New The Child Plush & Pin Collection on March 6th with Meditating Baby Yoda

shopDisney has announced a new collectable series featuring plush and pins themed to The Child, better known as Baby Yoda and Grogu, premiering Saturday, March 6th.
What’s Happening:
- Fans of the cutest 50-year-old baby that ever lived a long time ago in a galaxy far, far away will soon be able to add more Grogu to their bounty with a new “The Child Plush & Pin Series” from shopDisney.
- The series will kick off on March 6th with a meditating plush and pin release.
- Disney hasn’t revealed any additional details about the collection yet and we don’t have any information about the price of this collection or how many releases will be included.
- The first plush and pin feature a meditating Grogu seated with his legs crossed and palms up.
- Hasbro launched “The Bounty Collection” earlier this year featuring Grogu in various poses from the series, including meditating. That line could give fans an idea of what to expect from future releases in the new plush and pin collection.
- Links to purchase the collection will go live on shopDisney on March 6th and will be available here.