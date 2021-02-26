Tickets on Sale Now For “The Music of Disney on Broadway” at Dr. Phillips Center’s Frontyard Festival March 20th and 21st

As part of their one-of-a-kind Frontyard Festivals, The Music of Disney on Broadway will soon fill the area surrounding the Dr. Phillips Center in Orlando with a live concert performance. What’s Happening: From early December through May, the Dr. Phillips Center in Orlando has been showcasing one-of-a-kind live entertainment and unique experiences outdoors on the lawn in front of the center, including dinner and drinks delivered to your private box from on-site restaurants, in their Frontyard Festival.

March 20th and March 21st, as part of the Frontyard Festival, some of the brightest Broadway stars singing hits from Disney’s biggest Broadway shows will take the stage.

The Music of Disney on Broadway will Michael James Scott, Kissy Simmons, Ashley Brown, and Josh Strickland perform with an incredible band to bring classic songs to life, including hits from: The Lion King, Tarzan, Mary Poppins, Aladdin, Hercules, The Little Mermaid, Newsies, Beauty and the Beast, Aida, High School Musical, Freaky Friday and Frozen.

and The Frontyard Festival Almost features 400 boxes (5 feet by 7 feet) with seats for up to 5 people, with 6 feet of space between boxes. Delicious lunch, dinner or light bites from some favorite local restaurants are also available on-site. When ordering tickets, you’ll pick your own socially distant private box for your party. These boxes also have a minimum seat requirement that can vary by show.

Fans of the EPCOT Festival of the Arts may remember in previous years when these performers showed up and had a similar performance at the park, but in a limited time frame with fewer songs.

Tickets are on sale now Read Related Articles Disney Films to be Featured in Dr. Phillips Center’s…

Event Review: Disney Movie Night at Dr. Phillips…

Michael James Scott Brought The Holiday Fun to Dr.…

Michael James Scott Talks About His New Christmas…