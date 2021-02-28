Marvel Reveals a First Look at “King in Black: Scream” #1

Marvel shared the first look at King in Black: Scream #1 which goes on sale Wednesday, March 24.

What’s Happening:

In Marvel’s King in Black: Scream #1, the god of the symbiotes, Knull, returns looking for Andi Benton.

Marvel has given us a first look at the variant cover and a look inside the first comic.

King in Black: Scream #1 is written by Clay McLeod Chapman with art by Garry Brown and colors by Rachelle Rosenberg.

Synopsis:

“Andi Benton is no stranger to symbiotes — she formerly took on the identity of Mania before bonding with Scream during Absolute Carnage. That also marked her first brush with the god of symbiotes, Knull. Now Knull has returned in King in Black, and he has his sights set on Andi again. But Knull isn't the only nefarious nasty looking for Scream…”

King in Black: Scream #1 goes on sale Wednesday, March 24.