The Story of “Cinderella” Gets an Unexpected Twist on “Saturday Night Live”

Last night on Saturday Night Live, there was a skit done based on Disney’s Cinderella, but it doesn’t go as planned.

During Saturday Night Live, they had a skit based on Disney’s Cinderella starring special guest Nick Jonas.

Nick Jonas plays Prince Charming in the scene, coming over to the house of Lady Tremaine trying to find who he was with last night.

It starts off similar to the animated film but quickly takes a turn as the glass slipper is way too small for any human to fit in it.

A mouse then appears next to the prince who Cinderella figures the glass slipper must belong to. Lady Tremaine, Anastasia, and Drizella then start making fun of the prince, questioning his morals.

The prince then questions everything he did last night to the horror knowing it was all with a mouse.

