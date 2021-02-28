Walt Disney Company Winners From the 2021 Golden Globes

Tonight is the 78th Annual Golden Globes award ceremony, honoring the greatest performances of the year and more in both Movies and Television as selected by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association. This year’s awards are being broadcast live on NBC, and will be hosted by Soul’s Tina Fey and Inside Out’s Amy Poehler. Follow us here on this page on LaughingPlace.com for all the winners from the various arms of the Walt Disney Company!

Best Animated Feature – Soul

What is it that makes you…YOU? Soul introduces Joe Gardner – a middle-school band teacher who has a passion for jazz. One small misstep takes him from the streets of New York City to The Great Before – a fantastical place where new souls get their personalities, quirks and interests before they go to Earth. According to director Pete Docter, the idea for this unique world was 23 years in the making. “It started with my son—he’s 23 now—but the instant he was born, he already had a personality,” says Docter. “Where did that come from? I thought your personality developed through your interaction with the world. And yet, it was pretty clear that we’re all born with a very unique, specific sense of who we are.