“Disney Villainous: Despicable Plots” Adds Gaston, Lady Tremaine and The Horned King to the Popular Disney Villains Game from Ravensburger

by | Mar 1, 2021 1:26 PM Pacific Time

Tags: ,

The Disney Villainous game experience expands with three new villains in the 5th “Expandalone” game since the series began in 2018, Disney Villainous: Despicable Plots.

(Ravensburger)

(Ravensburger)

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

What’s Happening:

  • Gaston from Beauty and the Beast, Lady Tremaine from Cinderella, and The Horned King from The Black Cauldron are now part of the Disney Villainous game thanks to the newest edition, Despicable Plots, available now.
  • The game from Ravensburger became a phenomenon with the first iteration of Disney Villainous in 2018, winning a Toy of the Year Award and selling over 1 million copies.
  • Like all previous releases, the characters in Disney Villainous: Despicable Plots can be mixed and matched with those from other sets, each villain with their own unique goal and the ability to hinder other players at achieving theirs.
  • The title of this edition comes from Gaston, who’s shadow looms large on the box. One of the lyrics in the reprise of “Gaston” says “No one plots like gaston,” while the caretaker he and LeFou plot with exclaims “Oh, that is despicable” as he agrees to join their plan to commit Maurice to an asylum.
  • Character objectives include the following:
    • Gaston – Remove obstacles to prove that he’s the best man for Belle to marry.
    • Lady Tremaine – Advance one of her daughters to being the perfect match for Prince Charming.
    • The Horned King – Acquire the Black Cauldron and use it to fill the realm with Cauldron Born.
  • Previous installments of Disney Villainous were designed by Prospero Hall, with Disney Villainous: Despicable Plots being the first in the series to be developed in-house by Ravensburger North America by Mike Mulvihill.
  • Disney Villainous: Despicable Plots is now available with a retail price of $24.99. Click here to order from Amazon.
  • Collectors can pick up a Target exclusive limited-edition featuring a special game sleeve and a bronze Gaston pawn.
(Ravensburger)

(Ravensburger)

 

 
 
