Video – Disneyland Paris Resort Gives an Inside Look at the Work Being Done During the Park Closure

by | Mar 1, 2021 11:28 AM Pacific Time

Tags: , , , ,

Disneyland Paris Resort has released a series on YouTube called InsidEars giving us a look at Disneyland Paris. The first episode is up now.

What’s Happening:

  • Disneyland Paris Resort has started a new video series called InsidEars giving us a look at what’s happening inside the park during the current closure.
  • The first episode focuses on the maintenance teams inside the park, chatting with Khaled who has been working at the park for 10 years. He is part of the Central Shops team that is made up of 250 artists who work to maintain buildings, attractions, signs, and more all around the park.
  • Khaled talks about a new program they started at the resort where they continuously repaint and refurbish the bottom halves of park building exteriors several times a year keeping them looking new as Guests continuously walk by those portions frequently.
  • We then check out Pinocchio’s Fantastic Journey where new LED lights have been added along with the repainting of some scenes to help with the blacklight effects.
  • We also get to go through the Tower of Terror where they talk about the refurbishment work and how spiderwebs seen throughout the attraction are made using a glue gun that is injected with air.
  • Refurbishments like the one for Pinocchio’s Fantastic Journey and Tower of Terror were planned for later, but with the closure, they decided to push up the work and get it done while they have time.

More episodes will continue to be released online so be sure to stay tuned for more from inside Disneyland Paris Resort.

