Gideon’s Bakehouse Reveals the Cookie for March, and the Ability to Become a Taste Tester Coming Soon

A new month brings with it a new cookie for Gideon’s Bakehouse over at Disney Springs. And according to their post, some new secrets as well.

What’s Happening:

Gideon’s Bakehouse over at Disney Springs has an exclusive cookie every month, and for the month of March, the new release is the Peanut Butter and Chocolate cookie.

Gideon’s also says in their post that some important secrets are going to be revealed soon, mentioning taste testers.

From Gideon’s Bakehouse on the new cookie for March:

“In the hierarchy of desserts, Peanut Butter and Chocolate reign supreme. We must bestow these icons of flavor the proper respect, and we do that in the form of the Peanut Butter Chocolate Swirl Cookie! This almost 1/2 pound blessing to your tastebuds is our popular Peanut Butter dough swirled with a super velvety and rich Chocolate dough. Top them both with all the Chocolate Chips and Peanut Butter Chips and House-made Candied Peanuts, and KABOOM, you've got perfection! More than any other Gideon's Cookie, we declare this one the hardest not to eat in one sitting. You can do it.

Be sure to keep your eye here in March, for there will be some important secret releases. So many of you ask to be taste testers? Dreams do come true.”

If you’re just as excited as I am about becoming a taste tester, make sure to follow Gideon’s Bakehouse on Instagram and Facebook as more details will be released soon.