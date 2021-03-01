Lucasfilm Casts Indira Varma in “Obi-Wan Kenobi,” Filming to Begin Soon

Indira Varma has joined the cast of Obi-Wan Kenobi, the upcoming Disney+ series that follows up with the character following the events of Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith.

Deadline is reporting that Indira Varma ( ABC For Life ) has been cast in Obi-Wan Kenobi , although no details have leaked about her character.

The premise of the Disney+ Original is top secret, but Kathleen Kennedy revealed during the Disney Investor Day that it is set about mid-way between Revenge of the Sith and A New Hope, a 19-year gap of time.

and , a 19-year gap of time. Ewan McGregor returns in the title role and filming is slated to begin this month.

Hayden Christiensen also reprises his role as Darth Vader in the series, although it is unclear how big of a role Obi-Wan’s former apprentice turned Sith lord will play.

One of the directors from The Mandalorian, Deborah Chow, will direct the series, incorporating many of the technologies that made the first Star Wars TV series possible.