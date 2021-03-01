Lucasfilm Casts Indira Varma in “Obi-Wan Kenobi,” Filming to Begin Soon

Indira Varma has joined the cast of Obi-Wan Kenobi, the upcoming Disney+ series that follows up with the character following the events of Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith.
What’s Happening:
- Deadline is reporting that Indira Varma (ABC’s For Life) has been cast in Obi-Wan Kenobi, although no details have leaked about her character.
- The premise of the Disney+ Original is top secret, but Kathleen Kennedy revealed during the Disney Investor Day that it is set about mid-way between Revenge of the Sith and A New Hope, a 19-year gap of time.
- Ewan McGregor returns in the title role and filming is slated to begin this month.
- Hayden Christiensen also reprises his role as Darth Vader in the series, although it is unclear how big of a role Obi-Wan’s former apprentice turned Sith lord will play.
- One of the directors from The Mandalorian, Deborah Chow, will direct the series, incorporating many of the technologies that made the first Star Wars TV series possible.