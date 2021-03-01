Kelly Marie Tran Shows off Her Disney Collection in the “Raya and the Last Dragon” Production Diaries Video

Disney has released a production diaries video for the upcoming Walt Disney Animation film Raya and the Last Dragon.

What’s Happening:

Disney has released a productions diary video with Kelly Marie Tran (Raya) giving a behind-the-scenes look at the making of the film.

We get to check out the homemade voiceover booth she used to record her lines at home and clips of what others had to create to get their work done from home.

Kelly also shows us some of her Disney collection, as she comes to the realization that maybe she always was a Disney kid.

About the Film:

“Raya and the Last Dragon takes us on an exciting, epic journey to the fantasy world of Kumandra, where humans and dragons lived together long ago in harmony. But when an evil force threatened the land, the dragons sacrificed themselves to save humanity. Now, 500 years later, that same evil has returned and it’s up to a lone warrior, Raya, to track down the legendary last dragon to restore the fractured land and its divided people. However, along her journey, she’ll learn that it’ll take more than a dragon to save the world—it’s going to take trust and teamwork as well.”

Raya and the Last Dragon comes to theaters and Premier Access on Disney+ on March 5.