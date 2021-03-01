National Geographic Hires Nancy San Martín and Bijal Trivedi to Editorial Team

National Geographic has hired Deputy Managing Editor of History and Culture Nancy San Martín and Senior Science Editor Bijal Trivedi.
What’s Happening:
- National Geographic has announced the hiring of two new members to their editorial team — Deputy Managing Editor of History and Culture Nancy San Martín and Senior Science Editor Bijal Trivedi.
- Nancy San Martín is coming over from El Nuevo Herald, the Spanish-language sister paper of the Miami Herald. She was the managing editor at the Herald, previously working at the Sun-Sentinel and Dallas Morning News.
- Bijal Trivedi has written stories about human health, biology, and biomedical research for Scientific American, Science, Nature, WIRED, The Economist, and The Boston Globe. Trivedi will lead National Geographic’s COVID-19 coverage on the Science desk.
What They’re Saying:
- Susan Goldberg, National Geographic’s Editorial Director and Editor in Chief: “We are thrilled to welcome Nancy and Bijal. Their wealth of experience and accomplishments in their respective fields will make them key additions to the National Geographic editorial team.”