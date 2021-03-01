New “WandaVision” 360 Background Available in Facebook Messenger App

Marvel fans have been enjoying WandaVision on Disney+ for weeks and now they can take their experience a step further. You can take a trip to Westview, New Jersey thanks to the new 360 background available in the Facebook Messenger app.

This new 360 background can transform your video call into a WandaVision experience.

You can be dropped right into the middle of Wanda’s living room with some glitchy happenings all around you.

