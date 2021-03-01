New “WandaVision” 360 Background Available in Facebook Messenger App

Marvel fans have been enjoying WandaVision on Disney+ for weeks and now they can take their experience a step further. You can take a trip to Westview, New Jersey thanks to the new 360 background available in the Facebook Messenger app.
Welcome to Westview! Take a trip through the decades with our new @WandaVision 360 background. #WandaVision @disneyplus #MessengerRooms pic.twitter.com/B5ip2pMTOp
— Messenger (@messenger) March 1, 2021
- This new 360 background can transform your video call into a WandaVision experience.
- You can be dropped right into the middle of Wanda’s living room with some glitchy happenings all around you.
