shopDisney’s “March Magic” Event Begins With a Special Buy One, Get One Free Face Masks Deal Today Only

shopDisney has started their March Magic event with different deals every day. And what better way to start March Magic than with buy one, get one free Disney face masks?

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

To get the deal, make sure to use the promo code: “BOGOMasks” at checkout with two or more sets of face masks

The deal is only available today , Monday, March 1.

, Monday, March 1. Check out some of the options you have below for packs of four ($19.99) and packs of two ($11.99) Disney face masks that span pretty much the entire Disney universe with masks from Mickey and Minnie to Marvel and National Geographic.

Cloth Face Masks 4-Pack – Mickey Mouse | shopDisney

Cloth Face Masks 4-Pack – Minnie Mouse | shopDisney

Cloth Face Masks 4-Pack – Star Wars | shopDisney

Cloth Face Masks 4-Pack – Pixar – Set 2 | shopDisney

Cloth Face Masks 4-Pack – Disney Friends | shopDisney

Cloth Face Masks 4-Pack – Stitch | shopDisney

Cloth Face Masks 2-Pack – Mickey and Minnie Mouse Food Icons | shopDisney

Cloth Face Masks 2-Pack – Walt Disney World | shopDisney

Cloth Face Masks 2-Pack – Ariel and Tiana | shopDisney

Cloth Face Masks 4-Pack – Marvel – Set 2 | shopDisney

Cloth Face Masks 4-Pack – Marvel | shopDisney

Cloth Face Masks 2-Pack – Disneyland | shopDisney

Cloth Face Masks 2-Pack – Soul – Limited Release | shopDisney

Cloth Face Masks 4-Pack – Pandora – The World of Avatar | shopDisney

Cloth Face Masks 4-Pack – Pixar | shopDisney

Cloth Face Masks 4-Pack – National Geographic | shopDisney