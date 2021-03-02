Disney Advertising Sales Unveils New Disney Real-Time Ad Exchange (DRAX) During First Tech Showcase

by | Mar 2, 2021 4:09 PM Pacific Time

Tags: ,

At The Walt Disney Company’s first Tech Showcase, the company unveiled a new advertising program called DRAX, which stands for Disney Real-Time Ad Exchange.

(Disney)

(Disney)

What’s Happening:

  • At The Disney Platform Tech Showcase, the company shared their success in digital advertising since launching the Hulu Ad Manager that made it easier for small businesses to advertise on Disney’s streaming services.
  • Since its launch, Disney Advertising Sales has gained 1,000 new clients, quadrupling their clientele with the launch of Disney Hulu XP.
  • The company unveiled DRAX (Disney Real-Time Ad Exchange), a new program that allows prioritization to be given to companies as they scale their campaigns.
  • Highlights of DRAX include the following features for advertisers:
    • The ability for biddable deals to compete alongside direct-sold and programmatic-guaranteed sales.
    • New always-on inventory views that allow demand partners to better plan inventory and capitalize on traffic spikes.
    • Lower latency, which gives advertising partners more time to respond to bids.
  • In 2021, Disney Advertising Sales expects an 80% increase in automated revenue.
  • By 2024, 50% of Disney’s addressable and linear revenue is expected to come from programmatic sales.
  • With marketers losing third-party cookies as an opportunity to reach a specific audience, Disney Advertising Sales has seen 110% revenue growth due to an increase in demand for their unique data capabilities.
  • Disney Select gives marketers the ability to specify the audience they’re trying to reach using buyer behavior, household characteristics and psychographics.
  • Advertiser Key Performance Indicators are customizable within specific categories to achieve desired outcomes.
  • Disney has also integrated with Nielsen Media Impact and Samba TV to provide clients with more convenient ways to track and view data in addition to their own in-house attribution solutions.
  • Disney Ad Sales is responsible for advertising sales and integrated marketing across multiple networks that include ABC, ABC News, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX Networks, National Geographic Networks, Hulu, and eight ABC-owned local stations.

What They’re Saying:

  • Rita Ferro, President, Disney Advertising Sales: “Disney is a global leader of excellent storytelling with award-winning franchises that capture the hearts and minds of consumers. On top of that, Disney is leading the charge in enabling unmatched advertising experiences that continue to drive innovation, precision and impact. Leaning into our impressive first-party data, automation that drives performance and the ability to measure campaigns to optimize media buys across screens, we are pushing innovation on multiple levels.”
  • Lisa Valentino, Executive Vice President, Client Solutions & Addressable Enablement, Disney Advertising Sales: “The Disney Platform will be unrivaled in driving business impact across marketing objectives. This new way of doing business will be optimizable in real-time through our programmatic offerings. The buys will be data-enabled with precision targeting and built on Disney’s audience graph that can be complimented with marketer’s own data.”
  • Jeremy Helfand, Senior Vice President, Head of Advertising Platforms, Disney Media & Entertainment Distribution: “As Disney embarks on a single unified ad platform across linear and digital that addresses this reality and market opportunity, we expect convergence to continue in three distinct areas: planning and forecasting, reporting and measurement and cross-channel optimization. We want advertisers to be able to buy once, deliver everywhere and have common measurement for real-time optimizing campaign results with Disney.”
 
 
