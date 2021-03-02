Walt Disney World Represents Guests with Limb Differences on New Disney’s Hollywood Studios Park Map

Walt Disney World personality Mark Daniel shared the new park maps from Disney’s Hollywood Studios, which feature a girl and boy with limb differences celebrating their Star Wars fandom with lightsabers in Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge.
New guide map for Disney’s Hollywood Studios. “Most impressive” especially for children and adults that can personally relate. pic.twitter.com/xPk7JKkGz6
— Mark Daniel (@lol4MarkDaniel) March 2, 2021
What’s Happening:
- Walt Disney World’s newest park map cover at Disney’s Hollywood Studios represents Guests with limb differences.
- With a photo taken outside of Millennium Falcon: Smuggler's Run in Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge, two Guests hold lightsabers in different ways.
- A girl uses her hands to hold her lightsaber while standing on pink prosthetic legs while a boy without arms poses on the ground, using his feet to hold his lightsaber.
- Walt Disney World offers a variety of accommodations for Guests with unique needs and this latest park map celebrates that.
- In addition, the presence of people with limb differences on the cover of park maps, which are seen by millions of Guests, helps Guests with limb differences feel more welcome and comfortable by increasing the visibility of others like them.
- You can check these new maps out in person on your next visit to Disney’s Hollywood Studios.