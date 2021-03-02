New Park Icon Trinket Trays Appear at Walt Disney World

Walt Disney World has a new line of trinket trays themed to the four theme parks and their main icons, each retailing for $17.99. Most commonly used for jewelry, trinket trays are also ideal for storing pocket items like keys and airpods or on a desk to hold small loose items like paper clips.

The Magic Kingdom trinket tray is rectangular in shape with Cinderella Castle on one of the short ends, with Main Street U.S.A. buildings bordering the long sides. The other short side is open, making this one ideal for storing pocket items including a wallet.

The other parks all have the same round shape with an icon in the middle. EPCOT includes a three dimensional Spaceship Earth in the center with artwork depicting the World Showcase countries around the base.

Disney’s Hollywood Studios features a flat Hollywood Tower Hotel in the center with iconography from three attractions surrounding it: Mickey & Minnie’s Runaway Railway, Fantasmic and Rock ‘N Roller Coaster.

Disney’s Animal Kingdom also features a three dimensional icon, the Tree of Life, surrounded by icons from Expedition Everest, Kilimanjaro Safari and Kali River Rapids.

Be on the lookout for these trinket trays on your next visit to Walt Disney World.