The Infinity Stones Return to Marvel Comics with “Infinite Destinies” in June

by | Mar 2, 2021 12:33 PM Pacific Time

Tags: ,

From The Infinity Gauntlet to The Infinity War, the emergence of the Infinity Stones has resulted in some of Marvel’s most memorable epics. Now, these legendary artifacts have returned, and the next chapter in their storied history is on the horizon! Who will wield its unbelievable cosmic power this time? Find out this June in INFINITE DESTINIES, the highly-anticipated Marvel event that will be told over the course of eight thrilling annuals and conclude in INFINITY SCORE, a game-changing upcoming arc in BLACK CAT!

  • INFINITE DESTINIES will trace the current whereabouts of the Infinity Stones, some of which some of which have fallen into the hands of Marvel’s newest breakout characters.
  • Marvel’s biggest heroes know all too well the destruction that the Infinity Stones can herald, and each part of this saga will see an iconic character clash with a rising star.
  • It all kicks off in IRON MAN ANNUAL #1 by writer Jed MacKay and artist Ibraim Roberson.
  • When Iron Man learns about the strange people who kidnapped and tortured Miles Morales, he HAS to look into it. What he finds out about the Assessor and especially Quantum will shock you. Secrets are revealed in this in-depth look at some of the coolest new villains that will lay the groundwork for major future Marvel stories!

  • The event continues in CAPTAIN AMERICA ANNUAL #1 by writer Gerry Duggan and artist Marco Castiello. The fugitive known as Overtime broke out of death row when the Time Stone chose to bond with his soul, giving him powers he barely understood. Now, thanks to Captain America… his time is up.

  • Part three will take place in BLACK CAT ANNUAL #1 by Jed MacKay and artist Joey Vazquez. Felicia Hardy’s latest caper finds herself on a deadly journey across Seoul, where she comes face to face with White Fox, Tiger Division, and the new hero who recently made his startling debut in the sold-out TASKMASTER #3: Taegukgi!

  • Each issue will also include a chapter of “Infinite Fury” starring the original Nick Fury. Fury’s own quest to find the current bearers of the Infinity Stones will take him all over the Marvel Universe and pit him against some very powerful people who will terrify both Fury and YOU!
  • Stay tuned for announcements about other INFINITE DESTINIES annuals coming in July and August from Marvel’s top talent.

  • In the meantime, check out the connecting variant cover by Ron Lim as well as the covers of the first three chapters and be there when the chase for the Infinity Stones begins this June!

What they’re saying:

  • Editor Nick Lowe: “We’ve had a wave of incredible new characters over the last few years, and INFINITE DESTINIES will shine a light on eight of them. We’ll discover new aspects of these heroes and villains in adventures with our most archetypal Marvel heroes.”
  • Writer Jed MacKay: "It's been exciting to work on Infinite Destinies- it's a story that plumbs all areas of the Marvel Universe, offering something for pretty much everyone's taste. I've gotten to work with characters who I've wanted to write for ages and also keep on with some old favorites. We're plotting a course for some exciting stories in the future, so I hope that readers enjoy it as much as we did!"
 
 
