Exclusive Clip: Watch Nikki Glaser, Lil Rel Howery and Bob Saget Guess Who the Real Shoe Drop Drag Queen is on ABC’s “To Tell the Truth,” Premiering March 2nd

ABC’s hit game show revival To Tell the Truth is back with a brand-new episode tonight and we’ve got an exclusive clip to get you hyped. Contestants Nikki Glaser, Lil Rel Howery and Bob Saget are trying to figure out who is the real Shoe Drop Drag Queen. Check it out!

About To Tell the Truth:

To Tell the Truth, hosted by Anthony Anderson, is a modern reboot of the 1950’s classic game show produced by Fremantle. A panel of celebrity contestants is presented with three guests claiming to have done the same thing, but only one of them has been sworn “To tell the truth.” They earn points for figuring out who has the real claim to fame among the trio and compete to take home the grand prize, a statue of Anderson’s Mama Doris, who presides over every episode.

Episode Description:

“All goes swimmingly with this tricky contestant panel featuring the shoe drop drag queen, an underwater pizza delivery guy, an ex-CIA spy, a rhythmic gymnast and a professional ‘whale hunter.’”

How to Watch:

To Tell the Truth airs Tuesdays on ABC at 8/7c. New episodes are available on demand and on Hulu the following day.