ABC Will Broadcast the “Der Klassiker” Rivalry, FC Bayern München vs. Borussia Dortmund on March 6

ABC will be broadcasting its first-ever German Bundesliga match between FC Bayern München and Borussia Dortmund on Saturday, March 6.

What’s Happening:

ESPN has announced coverage of the “Der Klassiker” rivalry, FC Bayern München vs. Borussia Dortmund, will air on ESPN+, ESPN Deportes, digital platforms, and for the first time ever – ABC.

Coverage will begin on Saturday, March 6, at 11:00 am ET on ESPN Deportes and 12:00 pm ET on ABC, ESPN+, and digital platforms.

ESPN+ will have an exclusive Star Cam Feed featuring the two North American stars during the match – Dortmund’s Gio Reyna (USA) and FC Bayern’s Alphonso Davies (Canada). Commentary for the feed will be done by Sebastian Salazar and Herculez Gomez.

ESPN+ will also host a virtual watch party

More on the German Football Clubs:

“FC Bayern München and Borussia Dortmund are the two most successful clubs in German soccer along with FC Bayern holding all six titles currently available to them including Club World Cup. They have combined to win the last 11 league titles, with FC Bayern – the 2020 UEFA Champions League champion – winning nine times, including the past eight seasons. Dortmund has won twice over the past decade-plus while finishing runner-up five times to FC Bayern. The recent success of both clubs has catapulted “Der Klassiker” (known as the German Clasico) to one of global football’s top rivalries.”

Match Commentators:

ABC: Derek Rae (play-by-play), analyst Taylor Twellman

ESPN Deportes: Fernando Palomo (play-by-play), analyst Mario Kempes

ESPN+ English/Spanish: Rae and Twellman; Palomo and Kempes

Star Cam: Sebastian Salazar and Herculez Gomez

Studio Coverage: English – Dan Thomas (host), Juergen Klinsmann and Jan Aage Fjortoft (analysts), and Archie Rhind-Tutt (on-site reporter).