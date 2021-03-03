New EPCOT Park Map Continues Walt Disney World’s Trend of Representing Guests with Varying Abilities

EPCOT debuted a new park map cover with the start of the Taste of EPCOT: International Flower & Garden Festival, continuing a recent trend of representing Guests with varying abilities.
What’s Happening:
- Walt Disney World is rolling out new park maps with covers that depict Guests with varying abilities.
- The new park map at Disney’s Hollywood Studios includes two kids with limb differences playing with Lightsabers inside Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge.
- EPCOT’s new map design shows a couple enjoying some of the flavors of Taste of EPCOT, one of whom is in a wheelchair.
- Representing the times we’re in, these new park maps also show Guests wearing face coverings that meet Disney’s requirements for visiting all public areas of the Walt Disney World Resort, including its theme parks.
- Walt Disney World offers a variety of accommodations for Guests with unique needs and these newest park map covers celebrate that.
- We have not yet seen new park map covers appear for Magic Kingdom or Disney’s Animal Kingdom.