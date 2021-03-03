EPCOT Sunshine Griddle Debuts Alongside Taste of EPCOT International Flower and Garden Festival

New to the Taste of EPCOT International Flower and Garden Festival this year, is the EPCOT Sunshine Griddle, offering brunch-appropriate snacks and sweet treats.

What’s Happening:

The Taste of EPCOT International Flower and Garden Festival has begun today, and with it comes new merchandise, new gardens, and of course, new food!

One new booth this year is the EPCOT Sunshine Griddle, which serves up Brunch-appropriate food and snacks throughout the day.

The menu includes: Avocado Toast with Marinated Toybox Tomatoes and Fresh Goat Cheese on Toasted Ciabatta Shrimp and Grits: Blackened Shrimp and Cheddar Cheese Grits with Brown Gravy and Sweet Corn Salsa Corned Beef Brisket Hash with House-Made Potato Barrels, Onions, Peppers, Cheese Curds and a Soft-Poached Egg with Tabasco Hollandaise Fried Cinnamon Roll Bites with Cream Cheese Frosting and Candied Bacon

Beverages offered include: A Non-Alcoholic Froot Loops Shake Joffrey’s Coffee Cold Brew Cocktail with Milk, Kahlúa Rum and Coffee Liqueur, and Vanilla Vodka Select dishes featuring Melissa’s Produce



We were at the park earlier today for a live stream celebrating the beginning of the festival, and you can watch our full park Walk and Talk below!