The Lush Gardens and Topiaries of the Taste of EPCOT International Flower and Garden Festival

by | Mar 3, 2021 2:21 PM Pacific Time

Tags: , , , , ,

Earlier today we were on scene for the first day of this year’s Taste of EPCOT International Flower and Garden Festival to check out the sights, sounds, merchandise, and food of this year’s festival. You can check out our replay of our live stream for earlier, and go further down to see the different gardens of the festival this year.

EPCOT Park Entrance

This year, the floral fun starts outside of the gates, featuring Hop Lo and the dancing mushrooms from Fantasia near the park’s entrance touchpoints. As you enter the park, you’ll find other characters from the numerous sequences from Fantasia, including the Ostriches, Alligators, and Hippos from Dance of the Hours, as well as Sorcerer Mickey and the Brooms from The Sorcerer’s Apprentice.

Future World West

In this side of Future World, soon to become a neighborhood referred to as “World Nature,” we find many signature gardens of the festival, including the floating flowers, the floral mural near the Imagination Pavilion, and the ever popular butterfly garden. It should be noted though that unlike previous years, there is only one, one-way path in the butterfly garden this year with one designated exit and entrance.

Future World East

Directly behind the construction site at the rear of Spaceship Earth, you’ll find some familiar friends if you were to continue your journey into World Showcase. If you followed our path however, you’ll come across Outdoor Escapes, as well as some topiaries featuring Bambi and friends, as well as Buzz Lightyear.

Also over here, kept from the days of the Universe of Energy, you can find a Prehistoric garden featuring not-so-hidden appearances from some extinct friends.

World Showcase

Heading back towards World Showcase, as we enter the promenade we find topiaries featuring Donald, Daisy, and the nephews Huey, Dewey, and Louie, as well as more butterfly topiaries.

Canada/World Showplace/United Kingdom

As we begin our loop around the World Showcase promenade, we find ourselves encountering Miss Piggy and Kermit the Frog before we head into the World Showplace pavilion which features smaller gardens as well as some exhibits as well as some special food offerings.

Back outside in the United Kingdom pavilion we find some of our favorite friends from Winnie the Pooh, as well as Captain Hook and Peter Pan, still dueling as they have been for years.

France/Japan/Italy

In the France Pavilion, you can see Remy beckoning towards the area where his new attraction, Remy’s Ratatouille Adventure, will be found as he stands atop some cheese. Elsewhere in the pavilion, you’ll find Belle and the Beast outside the theater where their sing-along film, as well as the classic Impressions De France, are shown.

The popular Bonsai gardens have returned to the Japan pavilion again, as well as the individual trees.

Over in Italy, we can find an abundance of potted plants in the central plaza area, as well as Lady and the Tramp near the docks and canals.

Germany/China/Norway/Mexico

In Germany, we can find Snow White and Dopey and some decorative elements in the miniature railroad. And speaking of Miniature, it's here where we can find some artistic miniature gardens.  

Over in China, we can see the popular panda bear figures have made their return, as well as figures marking each animal in the lunar new year calendar.

Norway sees the return of the popular Troll figure, who is NOT sending us backwards over a waterfall, and those two popular sisters, Anna and Elsa near where the Royal Somerhaus.

Some dimensional topiaries of the Three Caballeros (Donald, Panchito, and Jose Carioca) appear outside the pavilion, which for the moment, are a better option than what can be seen at the finale of their attraction inside.

For an even better look at some of these gardens, be sure to check out the replay of our live stream from earlier today below!

Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Walt Disney World travel planning
 
 
Read Related Articles

Disneyland Resort
Home
Plan Your Trip
DL Resort News
Restaurants and Dining
Today at the Resort
Tickets & Annual Passes
Park Hours
Parking / Transportation
Refurb Schedule
Live Wait Times
Live Character Meet & Greet Times
Monthly Wait Time Averages
Disneyland Resort Project Tracker

Parks and More
Disneyland Park
Disney California Adventure
Downtown Disney

Places to Stay
Grand Californian Hotel
Disneyland Hotel
Paradise Pier Hotel

Special Events
Disneyland After Dark 
Food & Wine Festival
All Special Events

Explore Disneyland Resort Park Maps and Attractions Throughout the Years
Interactive Map of Disneyland Throughout History
Interactive Map of Disney California Adventure Throughout History

Walt Disney World
Home
Plan Your Trip
WDW News
Restaurants and Dining
Today at WDW
Tickets & Passes
Park Hours
Parking / Transportation
Refurb Schedule
Live Wait Times
Live Character Meet & Greet Times
Monthly Wait Time Averages
Walt Disney World Project Tracker

Theme Parks
Magic Kingdom
EPCOT
Disney's Hollywood Studios
Animal Kingdom

Water Parks
Blizzard Beach
Typhoon Lagoon

Outside the Parks
Disney Springs
BoardWalk
Mini Golf
Recreation

Places to Stay
Disney Resorts & Campground
Swan Hotel by Starwood
Dolphin Hotel by Starwood
Disney Springs Resorts

Special Events
Taste of EPCOT Festival of the Arts
runDisney 
All Special Events

Explore Walt Disney World Park Maps and Attractions Throughout the Years
Interactive Map of Magic Kingdom Throughout History
Interactive Map of EPCOT Throughout History
Interactive Map of Disney's Hollywood Studios Throughout History
Interactive Map of Disney's Animal Kingdom Throughout History

All Disney Parks
All Disney Park News
All Disney Park Project Tracker

Disneyland Paris Resort
All Disneyland Paris News
Disneyland Paris Live Wait Times
Disneyland Paris Project Tracker

Tokyo Disney Resort
All Tokyo Disney Resort News
Tokyo Disney Resort Live Wait Times
Tokyo Disney Resort Project Tracker

Disney Cruise Line
Disney Cruise Line News
Disney Cruise Line Project Tracker

Hong Kong Disneyland Resort
Hong Kong Disneyland Resort News
Hong Kong Disneyland Live Wait Times
Hong Kong Disneyland Resort Project Tracker

Shanghai Disney Resort
Shanghai Disney Resort News
Shanghai Disney Resort Live Wait Times
Shanghai Disney Resort Project Tracker

Other Disney Resort News
Disney's Aulani Resort
Disney Vacation Club

Universal Studios
Universal Studios Florida Live Wait Times
Islands of Adventure Live Wait Times
Universal Studios Hollywood Live Wait Times
Universal Studios Florida Resort News
Universal Studios Hollywood Resort News

SeaWorld
SeaWorld Orlando Live Wait Times
SeaWorld News

Other Theme Park News
Legoland Florida Resort
Knott's Berry Farm
Evermore Park

Movies
Movies Home
Movie News

On the Small Screen
Disney+
ABC TV 
Freeform
FX
Hulu
Disney Channel

Upcoming Movies
Nomadland
Everybody's Talking About Jamie
Raya and the Last Dragon
Black Widow

More Upcoming Movies

Recent Movies
Soul
Mulan

Disney News
All Disney News
Disney Corporate News

More Stuff
Disney Games Played Online
Disney Quizzes
Disney Parks Maps Throughout the Years
Reviews
Laughing Place Podcast
Who's The Bossk? Podcast
Zzzax of Life Podcast
Laughing Place Press
Discussion Boards

More Disney
Star Wars
Marvel
Disney Theatrical
Disney Consumer Products
Disney Interactive
Disney Books
D23
ESPN

Subscribe
Join Our Email List

Follow
Facebook
YouTube
Twitter
Instagram
RSS Feed