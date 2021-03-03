Universal Orlando’s Epic Universe Will Resume Construction Immediately

During this morning’s Morgan Stanley Investor Conference, Comcast CEO Brian Roberts announced that their new theme park and resort area in Orlando, Epic Universe, will continue construction immediately.

What’s Happening:

It is expected to take several months before getting back to full-speed as they work on re-staffing for the project with vendor and contractor teams.

The restart of the project will create more than 14,000 permanent jobs including thousands during the development.

Epic Universe will feature a new theme park, entertainment center, hotels, shops, and more located at a 750-acre site near Universal Orlando’s current home.

In April, it was announced that Epic Universe’s opening would be delayed to 2024

What They’re Saying:

Brian L. Roberts, Chairman and CEO of Comcast Corporation : “The restart of construction of Epic Universe is a terrific moment for our employees and for our theme park business in Florida It is our single-largest investment in the state and represents our enthusiasm for the spectacular park and the economic opportunities it will generate.”

Tom Williams, Chairman and CEO for Universal Parks & Resorts : "We are excited to begin work on Epic Universe again and for what this moment means for our industry, our community, our business and our team members. Our confidence in our collective future is as strong as ever."

Orange County Mayor Jerry L. Demings: "The resumption of the Epic Universe project couldn't come at a better time. Our community has so many talented workers who will benefit from this massive project. I am confident it will deliver a huge economic boost to Orange County."