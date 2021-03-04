4 Generations of Captain America Team Up for New Marvel Comics Series Celebrating 80 Years of Cap

Steve Rogers. John Walker. Bucky Barnes. Sam Wilson. In honor of the iconic hero’s 80th anniversary, these four heroes who have taken up the mantle of Captain America will team up this June in a brand-new limited series THE UNITED STATES OF CAPTAIN AMERICA.

Written by Christopher Cantwell (Iron Man) with art by Dale Eaglesham (Fantastic Four), THE UNITED STATES OF CAPTAIN AMERICA will celebrate the character’s incredible legacy by bringing together various Captains America from throughout the years for a grand adventure to find Captain America’s missing shield and solve the mystery of his masked thief’s plan.

Along the way, fans will be introduced to fascinating new heroes who have been inspired to follow in Steve Roger’s footsteps.

Joining Cantwell and Eaglesham will be an all-star lineup of diverse and extraordinary creative teams who will dive even deeper into the origins and motivations of these new shield-bearers in special backup stories, starting with a revolutionary tale by writer Josh Trujillo and artist Jan Balzadua.

This intriguing examination of the very concepts that define Captain America will explore the powerful impact the hero has had on the world outside your window.

The incredible saga kicks off when Captain America’s shield is stolen.

No one understands the value of the shield like those who’ve wielded it, so Steve Rogers and Sam Wilson set out on a road trip across America to chase down the thief. But instead, they find the Captains, everyday people from all walks of life who’ve taken up the mantle of Captain America to defend their communities. And for some reason, the shield thief wants them all dead. Can Sam and Steve get to them first?

Eighty years ago, industry pioneers Jack Kirby and Joe Simon introduced the world to Captain America and Marvel Comics is proud to commemorate this legendary character’s anniversary with this bold new series.

Stay tuned for more talent announcements and story details, and don’t miss this exciting new chapter in the Captain America mythos when THE UNITED STATES OF CAPTAIN AMERICA hits stands on June 2.

What they’re saying: