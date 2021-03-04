Hulu to Celebrate “90s Week” Leading up to Premiere of the Original Documentary “kid 90”

by | Mar 4, 2021 8:53 AM Pacific Time

Tags: , ,

Beginning March 8, Hulu will celebrate the ‘90s each day with your favorite series, characters and fashion moments with new show premieres, exciting virtual events and buzz-worthy social fun, all leading up to the March 12 premiere of Hulu Original Documentary kid 90 from Soliel Moon Frye.

  • Three 90s favorites will debut on Hulu next week:

Blossom

  • Fifteen-year-old Blossom Russo is the only girl in a house that includes her session musician father, her curmudgeonly grandfather and two brothers, recovering addict Anthony and jock Joey, who is a few yards short of a first down. Mom has abandoned the family to pursue a singing career in Paris, and the family attempts to adjust.  Blossom is not quite a beauty, but neither a geek.  She is smart and reasonably popular.  She dreams of a sitcom fantasy mother, and frequently gets ‘advice’ from famous celebrities.  Blossom’s best friend, Six, an especially fast talker with a tendency to ramble, plays a significant part in her life.
  • The complete series will debut on Hulu on March 8.

Felicity

  • A young fresh out of high school girl, follows her high school crush to college in New York City to be near him.
  • The complete series will debut on Hulu on March 9.

My So Called Life

  • The life of a 15 year-old high school student, whose angst-ridden journey through adolescence, friendship, parents, and life teaches her what it means to grow up.
  • The complete series will debut on Hulu on March 11.

  • And on Monday, March 8 you can tune in to ATX TV's Official YouTube Channel for “Mother Knows Best: A Look at ‘90s TV Moms.”
  • The '90s (Moms) are back! To celebrate Hulu’s "90's Week" and the premiere of kid 90, Hulu and ATX TV are gathering together some of the most iconic TV Moms of the decade to talk about what it was like playing these idyllic characters, share behind-the-scenes memories, and tell us what it was really like to “parent” our favorite 90's teen idols.
  • Joining this special panel will be Mary-Margaret Humes (Dawson's Creek), JoMarie Payton (Family Matters), Sheryl Lee Ralph (Moesha) and Alley Mills (The Wonder Years), along with moderator Breanne Heldman (People)!  

  • And on Wednesday, March 10, you can again tune in to ATX TV's Official YouTube Channel for “90's TV Trivia Night.”
  • ATX TV presents 90's TV Trivia Night featuring die-hard TV fans duking it out alongside some very special guests in a battle to see who remembers 90's TV the best! From Felicity to Sabrina the Teenage Witch to Sister, Sister, questions from family comedies and soapy teen angst favorites will revolve around Hulu's amazing 90's TV library.  VIP 90's stars will test their knowledge (and memories), pop in to ask questions, share their own trivia, and send us back in time! Come watch, chat, and see where you fare in the ultimate 90’s TV challenge.

  • Also beginning Monday, March 8, check out the "90’s Week" POPSUGAR quiz to narrow down which beloved show you should binge with your own leading ladies.

  • It all leads up to the premiere of kid 90, a Hulu Original documentary, on Friday March 12.
  • As a teenager in the ‘90s, Soleil Moon Frye carried a video camera everywhere she went. She documented hundreds of hours of footage and then locked it away for over 20 years. After all this time, kid 90 unlocks the vault and presents a true time capsule of a group of friends growing up in Hollywood and New York City in the ‘90s, balancing childhood and fame pre-internet and social media explosion. It is a deeply personal coming-of-age story that explores how “sometimes we need to look back to find our way forward.” Soleil is joined by lifelong friends and fellow child stars who provide commentary on growing up in the ‘90s; including David Arquette, Stephen Dorff, Balthazar Getty, Mark-Paul Gosselaar, Brian Austin Green, Tori Leonard, Heather McComb and more.
  • Executive produced by Jason Goldberg and Alan Welch for STX, Philip Watson and Jennifer Davidson for Appian Way, Yana Gorskaya, Neil Meiklejohn, and Sean Penn. Directed by Soleil Moon Frye. STX serves as the studio.
