KA WA‘A Lu‘au at Disney’s Aulani Resort Reopening March 27th

Aulani, a Disney Resort & Spa welcomes back its luau experience, KA WA‘A, on March 27th.
What’s Happening:
- Guests staying at Aulani, a Disney Resort & Spa will be able to enjoy the KA WA‘A Lu‘au when it reopens on March 27th.
- The resort in Ko Olina, Hawaii, reopened in November 2020, but this popular part of the resort experience remained closed until now.
- A few modifications have been made to the experience, including pre show activities like flower arranging and poi pounding now occurring from each group’s table.
- Like all restaurants at Aulani, face coverings are required of Guests over the age of 2 except when actively eating or drinking.
- Reservations can be made on DisneyAulani.com, by calling (844) 284-7644, or through your travel agent.
- Guests are encouraged to book reservations in advance as seating is limited due to social distancing protocols.
- KA WA‘A Lu‘au is performed three nights per week, weather permitting.