Mike Greenberg to Host ESPN’s NFL Draft Telecast

Mike Greenberg, a leading voice across all ESPN platforms, is adding another prominent role to his broadcasting portfolio: ESPN NFL Draft host. Greenberg will anchor Days 1 and 2 of this NFL signature event beginning April 29, just months shy of his 25th ESPN anniversary.

Greenberg will be the third ESPN NFL Draft host in the past three decades and the fifth all-time, following Joe Thomas (1980), George Grande (1981-86), Chris Berman (1987-2016) and Trey Wingo (2017-20).

A member of the National Association of Broadcasters’ Broadcasting Hall of Fame and the National Radio Hall of Fame, Greenberg will continue to host ESPN’s weekday morning show Get Up , the weekday ESPN Radio program Greeny and the ESPN+ exclusive series Bettor Days .

, the weekday ESPN Radio program and the ESPN+ exclusive series . On Get Up , Greenberg and a rotating cast of Insiders, analysts and reporters will cover Pro Days, Free Agency, Mock Drafts and the latest NFL news.

, Greenberg and a rotating cast of Insiders, analysts and reporters will cover Pro Days, Free Agency, Mock Drafts and the latest NFL news. Since joining ESPN in 1996, Greenberg helped launch ESPNEWS, anchored SportsCenter and co-hosted ESPN Radio’s Mike & Mike for almost two decades.

He also co-hosted ESPN Radio’s NFL Draft coverage from 2004-06, called the 2007 Monday Night Football game doubleheader game: Arizona Cardinals vs. San Francisco 49ers and served as play-by-play announcer for Arena Football League games on ESPN.

A New York Times best-selling author, Greenberg penned his first of five books in 2007. Prior to ESPN, he worked as a reporter and host for sports radio and television in Chicago. He also wrote weekly sports columns for the Copley News Service.

A native of New York City, Greenberg graduated from Northwestern University’s Medill School of Journalism and was inducted into Medill’s Hall of Achievement in 2015.

ESPN veteran studio host Rece Davis, who signed a new multi-year extension on Monday, will host Days 1 and 2 of the NFL Draft on ABC

What they’re saying: