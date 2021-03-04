Mike Greenberg to Host ESPN’s NFL Draft Telecast

by | Mar 4, 2021 11:15 AM Pacific Time

Tags: ,

Mike Greenberg, a leading voice across all ESPN platforms, is adding another prominent role to his broadcasting portfolio: ESPN NFL Draft host. Greenberg will anchor Days 1 and 2 of this NFL signature event beginning April 29, just months shy of his 25th ESPN anniversary.

  • Greenberg will be the third ESPN NFL Draft host in the past three decades and the fifth all-time, following Joe Thomas (1980), George Grande (1981-86), Chris Berman (1987-2016) and Trey Wingo (2017-20).
  • A member of the National Association of Broadcasters’ Broadcasting Hall of Fame and the National Radio Hall of Fame, Greenberg will continue to host ESPN’s weekday morning show Get Up, the weekday ESPN Radio program Greeny and the ESPN+ exclusive series Bettor Days.
  • On Get Up, Greenberg and a rotating cast of Insiders, analysts and reporters will cover Pro Days, Free Agency, Mock Drafts and the latest NFL news.
  • Since joining ESPN in 1996, Greenberg helped launch ESPNEWS, anchored SportsCenter and co-hosted ESPN Radio’s Mike & Mike for almost two decades.
  • He also co-hosted ESPN Radio’s NFL Draft coverage from 2004-06, called the 2007 Monday Night Football game doubleheader game: Arizona Cardinals vs. San Francisco 49ers and served as play-by-play announcer for Arena Football League games on ESPN.
  • A New York Times best-selling author, Greenberg penned his first of five books in 2007. Prior to ESPN, he worked as a reporter and host for sports radio and television in Chicago. He also wrote weekly sports columns for the Copley News Service.
  • A native of New York City, Greenberg graduated from Northwestern University’s Medill School of Journalism and was inducted into Medill’s Hall of Achievement in 2015.
  • ESPN veteran studio host Rece Davis, who signed a new multi-year extension on Monday, will host Days 1 and 2 of the NFL Draft on ABC and Day 3 on ESPN and ABC.

What they’re saying:

  • Seth Markman, ESPN vice president, production: “As our viewers have witnessed for almost 25 years now, Greeny is extremely talented, and he excels at asking smart questions and setting up our NFL experts to do what they do best – share important information, compelling stories and insightful analysis. ESPN has a 41-year history of exceptional Draft coverage and exceptional Draft hosts, and Greeny has the passion and experience to build upon that legacy and lead us forward.”
  • Mike Greenberg: “The NFL Draft is one of the most enjoyable and important events of the year, as over the course of three days the foundation of practically every team in the sport is reconstructed, while simultaneously the wildest dreams of all these young athletes and their families are coming true. It’s a thrill and an honor to get the chance to be part of it.”
 
 
Read Related Articles

Disneyland Resort
Home
Plan Your Trip
DL Resort News
Restaurants and Dining
Today at the Resort
Tickets & Annual Passes
Park Hours
Parking / Transportation
Refurb Schedule
Live Wait Times
Live Character Meet & Greet Times
Monthly Wait Time Averages
Disneyland Resort Project Tracker

Parks and More
Disneyland Park
Disney California Adventure
Downtown Disney

Places to Stay
Grand Californian Hotel
Disneyland Hotel
Paradise Pier Hotel

Special Events
Disneyland After Dark 
Food & Wine Festival
All Special Events

Explore Disneyland Resort Park Maps and Attractions Throughout the Years
Interactive Map of Disneyland Throughout History
Interactive Map of Disney California Adventure Throughout History

Walt Disney World
Home
Plan Your Trip
WDW News
Restaurants and Dining
Today at WDW
Tickets & Passes
Park Hours
Parking / Transportation
Refurb Schedule
Live Wait Times
Live Character Meet & Greet Times
Monthly Wait Time Averages
Walt Disney World Project Tracker

Theme Parks
Magic Kingdom
EPCOT
Disney's Hollywood Studios
Animal Kingdom

Water Parks
Blizzard Beach
Typhoon Lagoon

Outside the Parks
Disney Springs
BoardWalk
Mini Golf
Recreation

Places to Stay
Disney Resorts & Campground
Swan Hotel by Starwood
Dolphin Hotel by Starwood
Disney Springs Resorts

Special Events
Taste of EPCOT Festival of the Arts
runDisney 
All Special Events

Explore Walt Disney World Park Maps and Attractions Throughout the Years
Interactive Map of Magic Kingdom Throughout History
Interactive Map of EPCOT Throughout History
Interactive Map of Disney's Hollywood Studios Throughout History
Interactive Map of Disney's Animal Kingdom Throughout History

All Disney Parks
All Disney Park News
All Disney Park Project Tracker

Disneyland Paris Resort
All Disneyland Paris News
Disneyland Paris Live Wait Times
Disneyland Paris Project Tracker

Tokyo Disney Resort
All Tokyo Disney Resort News
Tokyo Disney Resort Live Wait Times
Tokyo Disney Resort Project Tracker

Disney Cruise Line
Disney Cruise Line News
Disney Cruise Line Project Tracker

Hong Kong Disneyland Resort
Hong Kong Disneyland Resort News
Hong Kong Disneyland Live Wait Times
Hong Kong Disneyland Resort Project Tracker

Shanghai Disney Resort
Shanghai Disney Resort News
Shanghai Disney Resort Live Wait Times
Shanghai Disney Resort Project Tracker

Other Disney Resort News
Disney's Aulani Resort
Disney Vacation Club

Universal Studios
Universal Studios Florida Live Wait Times
Islands of Adventure Live Wait Times
Universal Studios Hollywood Live Wait Times
Universal Studios Florida Resort News
Universal Studios Hollywood Resort News

SeaWorld
SeaWorld Orlando Live Wait Times
SeaWorld News

Other Theme Park News
Legoland Florida Resort
Knott's Berry Farm
Evermore Park

Movies
Movies Home
Movie News

On the Small Screen
Disney+
ABC TV 
Freeform
FX
Hulu
Disney Channel

Upcoming Movies
Nomadland
Everybody's Talking About Jamie
Raya and the Last Dragon
Black Widow

More Upcoming Movies

Recent Movies
Soul
Mulan

Disney News
All Disney News
Disney Corporate News

More Stuff
Disney Games Played Online
Disney Quizzes
Disney Parks Maps Throughout the Years
Reviews
Laughing Place Podcast
Who's The Bossk? Podcast
Zzzax of Life Podcast
Laughing Place Press
Discussion Boards

More Disney
Star Wars
Marvel
Disney Theatrical
Disney Consumer Products
Disney Interactive
Disney Books
D23
ESPN

Subscribe
Join Our Email List

Follow
Facebook
YouTube
Twitter
Instagram
RSS Feed