New Episode of “The Con” Details a Man’s Attempt to Steal Millions From Investors

A new episode of The Con airs Wednesday, March 10 (10:00-11:00 p.m. ET), on ABC. “The Royal Con” details a man's attempt to steal millions from investors by pretending to be a Saudi prince.
- “The Royal Con” – Anthony Gignac seemed to always dream of being part of the Saudi Royal Family, the richest in the world. To bring his dream closer to reality, Gignac moves to Miami and perfects the persona of Prince Khalid bin al-Saud.
- While living a life of luxury and fine dining, Gignac set his sights on a “long con” – an attempt to swindle wealthy Florida real estate mogul Jeffrey Soffer and others out of millions.
- Everything is going according to plan until Gignac makes a critical mistake – ordering and eating prosciutto at a business lunch, a no-no in the Muslim religion. This one mistake acts as the catalyst to the investigation that reveals Gignac’s true identity and sheds light on his elaborate, worldwide con.
- The episode includes interviews with Assistant United States Attorney Fritz Shadley, Diplomatic Security Service Special Agent Ryan McSeveny, “Scam Goddess” podcast host Laci Mosley and more.
- This episode of The Con was originally scheduled to air on Wednesday, November 4. It did not air due to an ABC News special report.
- “The Royal Con” is produced by Industrial Media’s The Intellectual Property Corporation (IPC) for ABC News.
- David Sloan is Senior Executive Producer, and Carrie Cook and Colleen Halpin serve as Executive Producers for ABC News.
- Eli Holzman and Aaron Saidman are Executive Producers for IPC, along with Executive Producer and Director Star Price.