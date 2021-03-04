New Star Wars: The Black Series Gaming Great 6-Inch Imperial Rocket Trooper Figure Available for Pre-Order

There have been plenty of great Star Wars video games over the years, including the very popular Star Wars: Battlefront II. Now, gamers can bring home a piece of that game in the form of a brand new Star Wars: The Black Series figure from Hasbro.
- Fans and collectors can imagine exciting moments from the Star Wars Galaxy with this premium Star Wars: The Black Series Gaming Great 6-Inch Imperial Rocket Trooper Figure.
- The figure is inspired by the Star Wars: Battlefront II video game.
- Star Wars fans can display this highly poseable 6-inch-scale figure featuring fully articulated arms and legs, as well as premium deco, in their action figure and vehicle collection.
- The figure comes with a blaster accessory.
- The Star Wars: The Black Series Gaming Great 6-Inch Imperial Rocket Trooper Figure is available for pre-order exclusively at GameStop for $24.99 and will ship this summer.