Disney Cruise Line Continues Their Cancellation Policy for the Vacation Protection Plan

Disney Cruise Line has announced that they have begun to continue enforcing the cancellation policy for the Vacation Protection Plan (VPP) as of February 3, 2021.

What’s Happening:

This morning, Disney Cruise Line put out a statement saying that they have begun to continue enforcing the cancellation policy for the Vacation Protection Plan (VPP).

This enforcement does not apply to bookings made before February 3, 2021 , with the exception where a non-refundable charge is associated with the reservation.

, with the exception where a non-refundable charge is associated with the reservation. The VPP policy says that once it has been paid in full, you are no longer able to get a refund, with the exception being a “10-day look-back period” post-purchase which gives Guests time to review the full policy.

The Disney Cruise Line Vacation Protection Plan

Policy Statement:

“If you are not satisfied for any reason, you may cancel under this Certificate to Aon Affinity Travel Practice, 900 Stewart Avenue, Garden City, NY 11530-9998, within 10 days after receipt. Your premium will be refunded, provided you have not already departed on the Trip or filed a claim. When so returned, all coverages under this Certificate are void from the beginning.”

If you have any questions about the policy, please make sure to contact your Travel Agent.