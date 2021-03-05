“Jimmy Kimmel Live!” Will Host a One-Year Coronaversary Special

ABC has announced a one-year coronaversary special for Jimmy Kimmel Live!
What’s Happening:
- An anniversary special marking one-year with the current pandemic has been announced for Jimmy Kimmel Live!
- The special, Jimmy Kimmel Live: Coronaversary Show, will air on Thursday, March 11 at 11:35|10:35c pm on ABC.
- The show will have guest stars Joel McHale and U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg, with a musical performance by Adam Duritz.
- Pete Buttigieg will be coming on one year to the day of his guest-hosting role on the show.
More on the Special:
About the Show:
