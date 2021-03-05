Nat Geo WILD Is Celebrating Women’s History Month With New Seasons and Episodes Coming in March

Nat Geo WILD is celebrating Women’s History Month with new seasons of Dr. Oakley, Yukon Vet, and Alaska Animal Rescue along with new episodes of Heartland Docs, DVM.
What’s Happening:
- Nat Geo WILD announced new episodes and new seasons for some of their shows with leading ladies to celebrate Women’s History Month.
- Heartland Docs, DVM will have a new episode on Saturday, March 6 at 10:00 pm ET where Drs. Ben and Erin Schroeder help an aging horse walk without pain, thanks to a new set of special shoes.
- “In rural Hartington, Nebraska, Drs. Erin and Ben Schroeder are a married team of veterinarians whose unbridled commitment to the community’s generational farmers is paramount to the preservation of the nation’s food supply.”
- New episodes of the show can be seen on Saturdays with previous seasons now available on Disney+.
- Dr. Oakley, Yukon Vet will have its new season premiere on Saturday, March 13 at 9:00 pm ET. In the premiere season episode, Dr. Oakley and her daughters venture out to the Alaska Wildlife Conservation Center to check on two baby moose calves.
- “Every day is a unique challenge for Dr. Michelle Oakley, the only all-species vet for hundreds of miles across the Great North. Whether wrestling bison, tracking ibex in the mountains, performing surgery on a wolverine, or braving fierce landscapes to return moose calves to the wild, Dr. Oakley will do whatever it takes to keep the animals in her charge safe and healthy.”
- New episodes of the show can be seen on Saturdays with previous seasons now available on Disney+.
- Alaska Animal Rescue will have its new season premiere on Saturday, March 27 at 10:00 pm ET.
- “Alaska Animal Rescue follows wildlife heroes from three renowned conservation centers as they respond to animals in need in the heart of America’s last frontier.”
- Season one of Alaska Animal Rescue is now streaming on Disney+.