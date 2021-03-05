Poe De Spell Returns in a First Look at Monday’s Penultimate Episode of “DuckTales”

There are just two episodes of DuckTales left and Entertainment Tonight has a special first look at the upcoming penultimate episode, featuring the return of Poe De Spell.

Poe De Spell, Magica’s evil brother, returns in this upcoming episode, with Marti Freeman voicing the character.

Catherine Tate returns as a guest star to voice Magica.

Monday’s episode is titled "The Life and Crimes of Scrooge McDuck!” and it sees Scrooge's enemies reveal a secret history to prove that he is responsible for turning them evil, forcing Louie to defend his uncle against their prosecutor, Doofus Drake.

Henry Winkler will also be featured in the episode as a guest star, voicing Bailiff.

In the finale titled “The Last Adventure!,” the future of adventuring hangs in the balance as the Duck family uncovers earth-shattering secrets in a final standoff with the Fiendish Organization for World Larceny (F.O.W.L.).

Entertainment Tonight also has a clip from the upcoming episode, which you can watch here

