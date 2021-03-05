Poe De Spell Returns in a First Look at Monday’s Penultimate Episode of “DuckTales”

There are just two episodes of DuckTales left and Entertainment Tonight has a special first look at the upcoming penultimate episode, featuring the return of Poe De Spell.
- Poe De Spell, Magica’s evil brother, returns in this upcoming episode, with Marti Freeman voicing the character.
- Catherine Tate returns as a guest star to voice Magica.
- Monday’s episode is titled "The Life and Crimes of Scrooge McDuck!” and it sees Scrooge's enemies reveal a secret history to prove that he is responsible for turning them evil, forcing Louie to defend his uncle against their prosecutor, Doofus Drake.
- Henry Winkler will also be featured in the episode as a guest star, voicing Bailiff.
- In the finale titled “The Last Adventure!,” the future of adventuring hangs in the balance as the Duck family uncovers earth-shattering secrets in a final standoff with the Fiendish Organization for World Larceny (F.O.W.L.).
- Returning guest voices include:
- Entertainment Tonight also has a clip from the upcoming episode, which you can watch here.
What they’re saying:
- Executive producer Matt Youngberg and co-executive producer/story editor Francisco Angones (via ET): "DuckTales has always followed the adventures of Scrooge McDuck and his family, but archvillains have family too. It was a complete blast to have Martin Freeman guest star as Poe, the delightfully wicked brother of Magica De Spell. His gleefully malevolent performance perfectly blended with Catherine Tate's exuberant menace to help us explore the true reason for Magica's hatred of Scrooge."