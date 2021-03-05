Video – Watch Some of the Entertainment Offerings at Taste of EPCOT International Flower & Garden Festival

The Taste of EPCOT International Flower & Garden Festival isn’t just about the topiaries and food, but also all of the entertainment.

At the festival, you’ll be able to see the following:

Jammin’ Gardeners (Canada Mill Stage) Tap your feet to the syncopated sounds of the funkiest gardeners around.

Voices of Liberty Get swept away by inspiring vocal performances celebrating America’s spirit and beauty.

Mariachi Cobre Enjoy an exuberant performance of world-famous, traditional folk music.

Pianist (World Showplace) Relax and enjoy a selection of songs of the season.

City Beautiful Bandstand (America Gardens Theatre) Local Orlando bands take over the theatre on the weekends with a new local band each weekend during the festival.



Jeremiah was able to get videos for three of the shows that’ll be taking place during the festival you can watch below.

This is a preview performance from Vintage Vinyl, an unconventional top 40 cover band that specializes in retrofitting today's hits into yesterday's sound, while weaving in classics from the American Songbook.

Voices of Liberty take the stage at America Gardens Theatre with some new outfits for the festival.

Mariachi Cobre, one of the longest-running pieces of entertainment in all of Walt Disney World.

Make sure to catch all of the entertainment offerings while strolling around the park taking in the various garden and topiary displays and food dishes at Taste of EPCOT International Flower & Garden Festival, happening now through July 3 at Walt Disney World.