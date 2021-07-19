“John Swofford: Building A Legacy” Debuts July 20 on the ACC Network

ESPN has announced that John Swofford: Building A Legacy will air exclusively on the ACC Network (ACCN) on Tuesday, July 20 at 7:00 pm ET.

John Swofford, the ACC Commissioner, has sat down with ACC Network’s Wes Durham for a one-hour documentary going over his time as Atlantic Coast Conference’s longest-tenured commissioner and his overall influence on college sports.

Swofford retired on January 31, 2021 after expanding the ACC from nine to 15 members, creating the ACC Football Championship Game, and partnering with ESPN to launch the ACC Network.

The documentary will feature: A trip to North Wilkesboro, N.C., where Swofford’s passion for athletics began Swofford’s playing and administrative career at North Carolina and tenure as ACC Commissioner A discussion on conference realignment and expansion A glimpse at Swofford’s next chapter and his thoughts on the future of college athletics Interviews with several notable administrators and coaches from across college athletics



John Swofford: Building A Legacy will air on Tuesday, July 20, at 7:00 pm ET on ACCN.