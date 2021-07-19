“John Swofford: Building A Legacy” Debuts July 20 on the ACC Network
ESPN has announced that John Swofford: Building A Legacy will air exclusively on the ACC Network (ACCN) on Tuesday, July 20 at 7:00 pm ET.
What’s Happening:
- John Swofford, the ACC Commissioner, has sat down with ACC Network’s Wes Durham for a one-hour documentary going over his time as Atlantic Coast Conference’s longest-tenured commissioner and his overall influence on college sports.
- Swofford retired on January 31, 2021 after expanding the ACC from nine to 15 members, creating the ACC Football Championship Game, and partnering with ESPN to launch the ACC Network.
- The documentary will feature:
- A trip to North Wilkesboro, N.C., where Swofford’s passion for athletics began
- Swofford’s playing and administrative career at North Carolina and tenure as ACC Commissioner
- A discussion on conference realignment and expansion
- A glimpse at Swofford’s next chapter and his thoughts on the future of college athletics
- Interviews with several notable administrators and coaches from across college athletics
John Swofford: Building A Legacy will air on Tuesday, July 20, at 7:00 pm ET on ACCN.
