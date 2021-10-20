Digital Return Times Through the Disability Access Service Program Now in Use at Walt Disney World

An update to the Disability Access Service (DAS) at the Walt Disney World Resort has been made, allowing guests to book their own attraction return times in the My Disney Experience app.
What’s Happening:
- As part of yesterday’s launch of Disney Genie, part of the updated DAS program also rolled out at the Walt Disney World theme parks.
- Once registered in person at Guest Relations, you are now able to book an attraction return time through My Disney Experience. Guests will no longer have to physically go to an attraction or experience to obtain a return time as was previously the case.
- During his travels yesterday, Jeremiah took the screenshot below, showing how the service looks in the app.
Guests using the DAS system can see return times for attractions. #DisneyGenie pic.twitter.com/HQa3WEQcME
— LaughingPlace.com (@laughing_place) October 19, 2021
- Eligible Guests visiting the parks on or after November 1, 2021 can now pre-register for DAS Advance virtually with a Cast Member, using live video chat. More information on that new option is available in our previous post.
More on the DAS Program:
- The Disability Access Service (DAS) program allows Guests with disabilities at Walt Disney World Resort and Disneyland Resort to receive a return time for attractions based on the current wait time and are issued at Guest Relations main entrance locations, or now via the My Disney Experience app (currently only at Walt Disney World)
- Once the time is valid, they can enjoy the attraction and receive a return time for the same or a different attraction. Only one return time can be issued at a time.
- More information on the DAS program can be found at the official Walt Disney World website.