ESPN+ to Be U.S. Streaming Home for Premier Hockey Federation’s 2021-22 Season

ESPN+ will be the exclusive U.S. streaming home for the Premier Hockey Federation’s 2021-22 season. Fans will be able to enjoy the regular season games as well as the Isobel Cup matches.

What’s Happening:

The Premier Hockey Federation will stream 2021-22 regular season games, special events and its Isobel Cup Playoffs exclusively on ESPN+ in the U.S.

The PHF season begins Saturday November 6th with all six PHF teams in action, including a rematch of last year’s Isobel Cup Final between the Minnesota Whitecaps and the 2021 PHF champion Boston Pride.

The PHF’s 60-game regular season will be played over 19 weekends.

Each team will play four games against the other five league opponents, with 10 home and 10 away contests.

The schedule also includes a special outdoor event with the Buffalo Beauts hosting the Toronto Six at the Buffalo RiverWorks entertainment complex on Monday February 21st.

What They’re Saying:

“This is a tremendous opportunity for the PHF and most importantly for our athletes who deserve the exposure that a major network can provide. Partnering with ESPN+ is a significant step in our history as we continue to grow the sport with a platform that will introduce our new era to a larger audience with an enhanced standard for how our games will be delivered.” John Lasker, Vice President, Digital Media Programming, ESPN: “The Premier Hockey Federation is an exciting, up-and-coming league that we look forward to presenting to hockey fans in the U.S. exclusively on ESPN+. As the top professional women’s hockey league in North America, the PHF makes a great addition to our growing lineup of hockey on ESPN+, which now includes NCAA men’s and women’s hockey, the Kontinental Hockey League from Europe and Asia, and more than 1,000 NHL games this season.”

