ESPN+ to Be U.S. Streaming Home for Premier Hockey Federation’s 2021-22 Season

ESPN+ will be the exclusive U.S. streaming home for the Premier Hockey Federation’s 2021-22 season. Fans will be able to enjoy the regular season games as well as the Isobel Cup matches.
What’s Happening:
- The Premier Hockey Federation will stream 2021-22 regular season games, special events and its Isobel Cup Playoffs exclusively on ESPN+ in the U.S.
- The PHF season begins Saturday November 6th with all six PHF teams in action, including a rematch of last year’s Isobel Cup Final between the Minnesota Whitecaps and the 2021 PHF champion Boston Pride.
- The PHF’s 60-game regular season will be played over 19 weekends.
- Each team will play four games against the other five league opponents, with 10 home and 10 away contests.
- The schedule also includes a special outdoor event with the Buffalo Beauts hosting the Toronto Six at the Buffalo RiverWorks entertainment complex on Monday February 21st.
What They’re Saying:
- PHF Commissioner Tyler Tumminia: “This is a tremendous opportunity for the PHF and most importantly for our athletes who deserve the exposure that a major network can provide. Partnering with ESPN+ is a significant step in our history as we continue to grow the sport with a platform that will introduce our new era to a larger audience with an enhanced standard for how our games will be delivered.”
- John Lasker, Vice President, Digital Media Programming, ESPN: “The Premier Hockey Federation is an exciting, up-and-coming league that we look forward to presenting to hockey fans in the U.S. exclusively on ESPN+. As the top professional women’s hockey league in North America, the PHF makes a great addition to our growing lineup of hockey on ESPN+, which now includes NCAA men’s and women’s hockey, the Kontinental Hockey League from Europe and Asia, and more than 1,000 NHL games this season.”
About Premier Hockey Federation
- The PHF is the leading home of professional women’s hockey in North America.
- Established in 2015 as the National Women’s Hockey League, the NWHL rebranded to become the PHF in 2021. The league is made up of the:
- Boston Pride
- Buffalo Beauts
- Connecticut Whale
- Metropolitan Riveters
- Minnesota Whitecaps
- Toronto Six
- The teams compete annually for the Isobel Cup.