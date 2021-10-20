ESPN Podcasts Adds “Swagu & Perk” Series to Lineup with Show Premiering October 25th

Next week, ESPN Podcasts will debut a new, signature show Swagu & Perk with hosts Marcus Spears and Kendrick Perkins. The duo will talk about the latest in sports news as well as sharing personal stories and some of their sports career highlights.

What’s Happening:

ESPN Podcasts has announced a new series, Swagu & Perk debuting on Monday, October 25th.

debuting on Monday, October 25th. The weekly podcast will be led by Marcus Spears aka Swagu (former NFL veteran and analyst) and Kendrick Perkins (NBA champion and analyst).

The duo will discuss the latest news across the NFL, NBA and more offering personal insight and expert, in-depth analysis.

In addition to the news, Spears and Perkins share tidbits from their real lives, career journeys and so much more. Plus from time to time celebrity guests will stop by to join the conversation.

Following the premiere of Swagu & Perk, new episodes will drop on Tuesday mornings.

What They’re Saying:

Marcus Spears: “I’m excited to co-host Swagu & Perk with Kendrick. We will be chopping it up about football and basketball of course, yet it will be more about life, growing up in Louisiana (for him Texas) and this journey we are both on as Black men, fathers and husbands in today’s America. Can’t wait to have listeners hear us break down what’s happening in the world and most importantly – laugh with us. This will be fun above all else.”

“I’m excited to co-host with Kendrick. We will be chopping it up about football and basketball of course, yet it will be more about life, growing up in Louisiana (for him Texas) and this journey we are both on as Black men, fathers and husbands in today’s America. Can’t wait to have listeners hear us break down what’s happening in the world and most importantly – laugh with us. This will be fun above all else.” Kendrick Perkins: “Can’t wait for the world to hear me and my bro Big Swagu. We’re about to bring a different flavor to the podcast world and we’ll be talking about anything and everything culturally relevant in sports, entertainment and the world! It’s about to be Cajun rubbed and deep fried in authenticity… get your popcorn ready!”

More About the Hosts: