ESPN Podcasts Adds “Swagu & Perk” Series to Lineup with Show Premiering October 25th

by | Oct 20, 2021 12:17 PM Pacific Time

Tags: , , , , ,

Next week, ESPN Podcasts will debut a new, signature show Swagu & Perk with hosts Marcus Spears and Kendrick Perkins. The duo will talk about the latest in sports news as well as sharing personal stories and some of their sports career highlights.

What’s Happening:  

  • ESPN Podcasts has announced a new series, Swagu & Perk debuting on Monday, October 25th.
  • The weekly podcast will be led by Marcus Spears aka Swagu (former NFL veteran and analyst) and Kendrick Perkins (NBA champion and analyst).
  • The duo will discuss the latest news across the NFL, NBA and more offering personal insight and expert, in-depth analysis.
  • In addition to the news, Spears and Perkins share tidbits from their real lives, career journeys and so much more. Plus from time to time celebrity guests will stop by to join the conversation.
  • Following the premiere of Swagu & Perk, new episodes will drop on Tuesday mornings.  

What They’re Saying:

  • Marcus Spears: “I’m excited to co-host Swagu & Perk with Kendrick. We will be chopping it up about football and basketball of course, yet it will be more about life, growing up in Louisiana (for him Texas) and this journey we are both on as Black men, fathers and husbands in today’s America. Can’t wait to have listeners hear us break down what’s happening in the world and most importantly – laugh with us. This will be fun above all else.”
  • Kendrick Perkins: “Can’t wait for the world to hear me and my bro Big Swagu. We’re about to bring a different flavor to the podcast world and we’ll be talking about anything and everything culturally relevant in sports, entertainment and the world! It’s about to be Cajun rubbed and deep fried in authenticity… get your popcorn ready!”

More About the Hosts:

  • In addition to the podcast, Spears appears regularly on NFL Live (weekdays from 4-5 pm ET) and Perkins appears on ESPN’s new studio show NBA Today and will join ESPN’s Wednesday edition of NBA Countdown beginning in February.
  • Spears and Perkins will also continue to contribute to ESPN’s daily studio show lineup across platforms.
  • Expanding ESPN Podcasts Lineup.
 
 
Read Related Articles

Disneyland Resort
Home
Plan Your Trip
DL Resort News
Restaurants and Dining
Today at the Resort
Tickets & Annual Passes
Park Hours
Parking / Transportation
Refurb Schedule
Live Wait Times
Live Character Meet & Greet Times
Monthly Wait Time Averages
Disneyland Resort Project Tracker

Parks and More
Disneyland Park
Disney California Adventure
Downtown Disney

Places to Stay
Grand Californian Hotel
Disneyland Hotel
Paradise Pier Hotel

Special Events
Disneyland After Dark 
Food & Wine Festival
All Special Events

Explore Disneyland Resort Park Maps and Attractions Throughout the Years
Interactive Map of Disneyland Throughout History
Interactive Map of Disney California Adventure Throughout History

Walt Disney World
Home
Plan Your Trip
WDW News
Restaurants and Dining
Today at WDW
Tickets & Passes
Park Hours
Parking / Transportation
Refurb Schedule
Live Wait Times
Live Character Meet & Greet Times
Monthly Wait Time Averages
Walt Disney World Project Tracker

Theme Parks
Magic Kingdom
EPCOT
Disney's Hollywood Studios
Animal Kingdom

Water Parks
Blizzard Beach
Typhoon Lagoon

Outside the Parks
Disney Springs
BoardWalk
Mini Golf
Recreation

Places to Stay
Disney Resorts & Campground
Swan Hotel by Starwood
Dolphin Hotel by Starwood
Disney Springs Resorts

Special Events
Taste of EPCOT Festival of the Arts
runDisney 
All Special Events

Explore Walt Disney World Park Maps and Attractions Throughout the Years
Interactive Map of Magic Kingdom Throughout History
Interactive Map of EPCOT Throughout History
Interactive Map of Disney's Hollywood Studios Throughout History
Interactive Map of Disney's Animal Kingdom Throughout History

All Disney Parks
All Disney Park News
All Disney Park Project Tracker

Disneyland Paris Resort
All Disneyland Paris News
Disneyland Paris Live Wait Times
Disneyland Paris Project Tracker

Tokyo Disney Resort
All Tokyo Disney Resort News
Tokyo Disney Resort Live Wait Times
Tokyo Disney Resort Project Tracker

Disney Cruise Line
Disney Cruise Line News
Disney Cruise Line Project Tracker

Hong Kong Disneyland Resort
Hong Kong Disneyland Resort News
Hong Kong Disneyland Live Wait Times
Hong Kong Disneyland Resort Project Tracker

Shanghai Disney Resort
Shanghai Disney Resort News
Shanghai Disney Resort Live Wait Times
Shanghai Disney Resort Project Tracker

Other Disney Resort News
Disney's Aulani Resort
Disney Vacation Club

Universal Studios
Universal Studios Florida Live Wait Times
Islands of Adventure Live Wait Times
Universal Studios Hollywood Live Wait Times
Universal Studios Florida Resort News
Universal Studios Hollywood Resort News

SeaWorld
SeaWorld Orlando Live Wait Times
SeaWorld News

Other Theme Park News
Legoland Florida Resort
Knott's Berry Farm
Dollywood
Evermore Park

Movies
Movies Home
Movie News

On the Small Screen
Disney+
ABC TV 
Freeform
FX
Hulu
Disney Channel

Upcoming Movies
Luca
Black Widow
Jungle Cruise
Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings

More Upcoming Movies

Recent Movies
Cruella
Raya and the Last Dragon
Nomadland

Disney News
All Disney News
Disney Corporate News

More Stuff
Disney Games Played Online
Disney Quizzes
Disney Parks Maps Throughout the Years
Reviews
Laughing Place Podcast
Who's The Bossk? Podcast
Zzzax of Life Podcast
Laughing Place Press
Discussion Boards

More Disney
Star Wars
Marvel
Disney Theatrical
Disney Consumer Products
Disney Interactive
Disney Books
D23
ESPN

Subscribe
Join Our Email List

Follow
Facebook
YouTube
Twitter
Instagram
RSS Feed