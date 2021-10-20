Marvel Comics Celebrates “Black Panther #200” with Oversized Issue Introducing a New Hero

Marvel is celebrating a Black Panther milestone this January as the character story continues with issue #200!
What’s Happening:
- This January, the third issue of writer John Ridley and artist Juann Cabal’s upcoming run on Black Panther will also mark the character’s milestone 200th issue!
- Today, Marvel revealed new details about the series and shared the cover art for this historic issue that debuts on January 26th.
- In honor of this benchmark, Black Panther #3 will be an oversized issue featuring bonus stories celebrating the past and future of the Black Panther and the world of Wakanda.
- Ridley will introduce a new hero to protect the people of Wakanda as T’Challa finds his role as Black Panther thrown into turmoil!
- This marks the beginning of the new hero’s journey ahead of his key roles in forthcoming issues.
- But that’s not all, the main story in the 200th issue of Black Panther has T’Challa face off against…the X-Men!
About Black Panther #3:
- “With assassins closing in and Wakanda’s faith in him shaken, T’Challa goes to visit Storm on the newly terraformed Mars. But this will not be a happy reunion as T’Challa has ulterior motives for his visit. And back home, Shuri discovers who is behind the attacks on Wakanda’s secret agents — a revelation that will change everything.”
Black Panther #3/#200
- Written by John Ridley & More
- Art by Juann Cabal & More
- Cover by Alex Ross
Variant Cover by Taurin Clarke
Variant Cover by Gary Frank