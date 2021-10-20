Marvel Comics Celebrates “Black Panther #200” with Oversized Issue Introducing a New Hero

Marvel is celebrating a Black Panther milestone this January as the character story continues with issue #200!

What’s Happening:

This January, the third issue of writer John Ridley and artist Juann Cabal’s upcoming run on Black Panther will also mark the character’s milestone 200th issue!

Today, Marvel revealed new details about the series and shared the cover art for this historic issue that debuts on January 26th.

In honor of this benchmark, Black Panther #3 will be an oversized issue featuring bonus stories celebrating the past and future of the Black Panther and the world of Wakanda.

Ridley will introduce a new hero to protect the people of Wakanda as T'Challa finds his role as Black Panther thrown into turmoil!

This marks the beginning of the new hero’s journey ahead of his key roles in forthcoming issues.

But that’s not all, the main story in the 200th issue of Black Panther has T’Challa face off against…the X-Men!

About Black Panther #3:

“With assassins closing in and Wakanda’s faith in him shaken, T’Challa goes to visit Storm on the newly terraformed Mars. But this will not be a happy reunion as T’Challa has ulterior motives for his visit. And back home, Shuri discovers who is behind the attacks on Wakanda’s secret agents — a revelation that will change everything.”

Black Panther #3/#200

Written by John Ridley & More

Art by Juann Cabal & More

Cover by Alex Ross

Variant Cover by Taurin Clarke

Variant Cover by Gary Frank