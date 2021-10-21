Orlando International Airport Introduces New “Reservation Lane powered by CLEAR”

CLEAR, the secure identity company, has announced a new “Reservation Lane” service that is now in use at the Orlando International Airport (MCO).
What’s Happening:
- CLEAR’s new “Reservation Lane” at MCO allows travelers to plan ahead and reserve a dedicated security lane time slot for their party.
- Travelers can quickly and easily see and reserve an available time slot to head through security with less hassle, and the best thing is it’s all at no additional cost.
- After reserving their slot and arriving at the lane, travelers will simply scan their issued QR code and will move directly to TSA to screen their boarding pass and I.D. and then proceed to standard TSA physical security.
- Both the East and West checkpoints at MCO will have reservation lanes with a limited number of slots available each day.
- Not only is MCO the first airport to pilot "Reservation Lane powered by CLEAR," but it was also the first airport to feature CLEAR Plus lanes back in 2010.
Families & Single Riders, unite! Offering now: Reservation Lane powered by @Clear. You can reserve a time slot to go through security, just show up at that time, scan your reservation and go through an exclusive & shorter lane. pic.twitter.com/AxPT3Kk2aV
— Orlando International Airport (@MCO) October 21, 2021
How It Works:
- Reserve: To use the free Reservation Lane powered by CLEAR just visit reserve.clearme.com where you can enter your flight details, the number of passengers in your group, and find a reservation time that works for you.
- Confirm: Once you select your reservation time, finish booking by entering your name, email, and phone number. You'll receive a confirmation email with a QR code.
- Enjoy: When you arrive at airport security, look for signs pointing to Reservation Lane powered by CLEAR. Scan your QR code with the staff and enjoy the fast lane right to TSA screening and security.
What They’re Saying:
- Caryn Seidman-Becker, CLEAR CEO said: "The travel experience can be unpredictable – from the moment you step outside your door to the moment you arrive at your destination. We are excited to offer this new experience alongside Orlando International Airport and help give their travelers more predictability and more control over their time. With CLEAR's solutions, travelers are enjoying faster and easier travel from home to the gate."
- Brian Engle, Director of Customer Experience of the Greater Orlando Aviation Authority said: "Since the very beginning, Orlando International Airport leaders have guided growth and development of Central Florida's main airport to include innovative technology and to enhance the travel experience. The Reservation Lane service will offer a streamlined process for the modern traveler, allowing us to better deliver The Orlando Experience."