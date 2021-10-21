Walt Disney World Golf Courses Debut Exclusive Golf Merchandise

Walt Disney World Resort Golf Courses are celebrating the 50th anniversary of Walt Disney World with special merchandise, available at the pro shops!

What’s Happening:

Walt Disney World Resort Golf Courses are getting in on the 50th anniversary fun with exclusive Walt Disney World golf bags and plush head covers that are now available in Walt Disney World Golf Course pro shops!

The golf bags are available in different color patterns, in both stand bag and cart models, from TaylorMade and Titleist and feature several favorite Disney characters embroidered on the bags.

Pricing for the bags range from $259.99 to $299.95 plus tax.

The classic and still very popular Mickey Mouse-inspired plush head covers are also available. These head covers are regularly $49.95 plus tax each. If you are interested in purchasing head covers for yourself, and perhaps as gifts for family, friends, or co-workers, Walt Disney World Golf has announced bonus pricing with up to a 50% savings, Valid October 19 – 31, 2021. Purchase 1 head cover = 20% discount Purchase 2 head covers = 25% discount Purchase 3 head covers = 30% discount Purchase 4 head covers = 40% discount Purchase 5 head covers = 50% discount



If you cannot stop by the pro shops, Walt Disney World Golf invites those interested to visit the Merchandise page

Don’t forget to pick up some exclusive Walt Disney World Golf merchandise in the pro shops and take home magical memories of your experience at the “Happiest Place on TURF!”