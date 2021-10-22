Esmeralda and Enda Mode Dresses Come to The Dress Shop at Downtown Disney

Every day is a good day to dress up and what better way to show off your fashionable tastes than with a Disney Dress Shop dress? Earlier this week we visited Downtown Disney to see their latest offerings and came across some adorable styles. Hopefully, these dresses will be coming to shopDisney, but in the meantime, they’re available at the Disneyland Resort.

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

Disney Dresses – Downtown Disney

One look at this Hunchback of Notre Dame dress and our souls are singing. Reminiscent of Esmeralda’s look in the film, the top of the dress is bright white with ruched sleeves and the waist is accented with a turquoise belt. To complete the look the skirt is purple with a stained glass pattern that matches the recent Dooney & Bourke Hunchback collection. Just like the purse, the skirt features Quasimodo, Esmeralda, Phoebus, Djali, Victor, Hugo, and Laverne

If you’re so inclined, you can also pick up one of the Dooney & Bourke tote bags or wallets to compliment your look. The tote is still available on shopDisney along with a Limited Edition MagicBand that can be used at Walt Disney World.

While we love the Hunchback look, the real standout is this eye popping Edna Mode dress! Fashion designer to superheroes, Mode has an eye for color, design, and functionality. Inspired by her talent and unique style, this chic dress brings together colors of black, white, pink and grey in a fun pattern that plays off her oversized black framed glasses. The top features pink accents across the collar and waistband with a glasses icon bringing the look together. Finally the skirt includes images of Edna in some signature poses. It’s perfect, darling!