Walt Disney World Resort Gives $3 Million, Introduces Disney VoluntEARS Cast Challenge

Walt Disney World Resort Cast Members can celebrate the 50th anniversary of the Florida destination by giving back to their community by going above and beyond!

What’s Happening:

For 50 years, Walt Disney World

Disney has granted a total of $3 million to six amazing nonprofit organizations in Central Florida in celebration of the 50th anniversary of Walt Disney World, and are continuing their promise to deliver to the community throughout The World’s Most Magical Celebration, bringing all the love, joy and EARidescent excitement to the Central Florida family during this 18-month event and beyond.

As this is an incredibly special moment in time for Walt Disney World cast members and Disney VoluntEARS alike, those who go to “infinity and beyond” and volunteer 50 hours and attend 50 VoluntEARS events before the end of the celebration will be awarded with specially themed EARidescent commemorative items.

Not only will cast members have the opportunity for some hands-on helping throughout the entirety of the challenge, but they’ll also be able to turn their personal or company-sponsored volunteer hours into charitable contributions through Disney VoluntEARS Grants. After volunteering at least ten hours, Disney VoluntEARS will have the option to donate $100 to a nonprofit of their choosing. The more volunteer hours completed, the more donations Disney is able to provide on behalf of the cast.

What They’re Saying:

Tajiana Ancora-Brown, director of external affairs at Walt Disney World Resort: “The Disney VoluntEARS program is celebrating the 50th anniversary of Walt Disney World Resort in a BIG way. Over the next 18 months, specially themed events will be happening locally and at our domestic sites across the country, connecting Walt Disney World cast members with communities near and far, while also inviting other Disney employees and fans from all over to join us in celebrating this milestone anniversary, together.”