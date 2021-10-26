“Overheard at National Geographic” Podcast Returning for Eighth Season

National Geographic’s podcast, Overheard at National Geographic, will return for its eighth season on Tuesday, October 26.

Each weekly episode takes listeners behind the conversations overheard at Nat Geo headquarters, Zooms and Slack chats, as editors plan stories with Explorers and scientists, photographers and journalists all over the world.

The podcast is co-hosted by Peter Gwin, National Geographic editor at large, and Amy Briggs, executive editor of History magazine, and produced by Davar Ardalan, Eli Chen, Carla Wills, Brian Gutierrez, Jacob Pinter, Marcy Thompson, and Ilana Strauss.

This season will take listeners on audio experiences through topics such as rebranding bats’ villainous reputation through tequila, watching hippos bathe in the Serengeti with wildlife protectors, and American Indians’ fight to protect mounds made by their ancestors.

Additionally, the season closes out with a special episode that explores the events of 2021 through the lens of Whitney Johnson, National Geographic’s Director of Visuals and Immersive Experiences, as she works on the special Year in Pictures issue of the magazine (January 2022 issue).

The first episode of the new season will be available October 26 on: Apple Podcasts Spotify Amazon Music Stitcher iHeartRadio Google Podcasts Castbox And wherever podcasts are found

The eighth season of “Overheard” is sponsored by Geico and Citibank.

Season eight episodes: